Mark van Bommel sacked by PSV Eindhoven

Mark van Bommel has been sacked by PSV after 17 games of the season

Mark van Bommel has been sacked by PSV Eindhoven after 18 months in charge of the Eredivisie club.

PSV lost 3-1 to Feyenoord on Sunday, leaving them in fourth place in the Dutch league and 10 points adrift of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Van Bommel was halfway through a three-year contract, but poor performances meant he was dismissed as "the decline is too large and unworthy of PSV", according to general manager Toon Gerbrands.

PSV lost 3-1 to Feyenoord on Sunday

Gerbrands continued: "The competitions are the measuring moments, but the process around them is also decisive. We monitor this intensively. PSV is a club where we try to help and support each other. That has also been the case in recent months.

"The club interest has always been paramount. The evaluation ultimately resulted in this painful decision. We have all done everything to turn the tide. Unfortunately, we did not succeed."

Eindhoven finished second in Eredivisie last season, just three points behind Ajax, but have struggled to recreate this form in the league during the current campaign.

PSV are to announce a temporary successor to Van Bommel on Monday

PSV also exited in the group stages of the Europa League after finishing behind LASK Linz and Sporting Lisbon in Group D.

As a player, Van Bommel won titles in four countries including four Dutch league titles with PSV and the Champions League with Barcelona.

PSV announced they would appoint a temporary manager on Monday.