European paper talk: Jaap Stam set to become Feyenoord boss

Jaap Stam is set to be named Feyenoord boss

The latest transfer news and rumours from the European press as Jaap Stam is reportedly set to take charge of Feyenoord.

Netherlands

Jaap Stam is set to be named Feyenoord head coach. The former Reading boss took over PEC Zwolle last summer but has already agreed to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst in Rotterdam, who in January confirmed his plans to step down in the summer. (De Telegraaf)

Italy

Juventus are leading the race to sign highly-rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 18-year-old, who has been likened to Andrea Pirlo, has impressed in Serie B this season, earning him a call-up to the Italian national team in November. Tonali is also an Inter, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Chelsea transfer target but Juve, led by sporting director Fabio Paratici, are particularly keen. (Tuttosport)

With Massimiliano Allegri's future as Juventus boss less than certain, the Italian champions are exploring possible alternatives should the 51-year-old step down at the end of the season. Zinedine Zidane is a leading candidate but there is also talk of Antonio Conte returning to the club with Andrea Pirlo part of his coaching staff. (Tuttosport)

Ciro Immobile's father has refused to deny a report linking the Lazio striker with a move to Napoli. "He's building a case and I'm angry because I've never talked to anyone about anything like that," Antonio Immobile said. "Ciro asked me for an explanation but absolutely none of it is true, neither did I confirm the news nor that there were negotiations with Napoli for my son." Immobile has 83 goals in 120 appearances for Lazio since joining the club in 2016. (Football Italia)

Claudio Ranieri has been linked with a return to Roma. The 67-year-old, who was last week dismissed by Fulham after only 106 days in charge, was previously in charge at the Stadio Olimpico between 2009 and 2011. It is possible Ranieri would be asked back on an interim basis until the end of the season. Current Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is on the brink of losing his job after a heavy defeat in the Rome derby to Lazio. (Il Romanista)

Spain

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has confirmed Matthijs de Ligt will follow Frenkie de Jong and sign with a "top club". De Jong will join Barcelona in the summer having helped knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League and De Ligt is seemingly also headed for the exit door in Amsterdam.

"We don't need to sell him," Overmars said. "We don't need money, but I know he'll go to a top club. Selling our best players? We don't want to, but we have no choice." (AS)

Santiago Solari has called for calm after Real Madrid's humbling Champions League elimination at the hands of Ajax. The Dutch side stunned the holders with a virtuoso display, winning 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to clinch a 5-3 win on aggregate.

But Solari, under increasing pressure after a disastrous week which also included back-to-back Clasico defeats to Barcelona, says now is the time for Rea to show their character. "What we must do is remain as calm as possible in such a difficult moment and take it on with the best character," he said. (Marca)

Germany

Germany manager Joachim Low has confirmed Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller were no longer part of the national team.

The trio have been an integral part of the set-up over the last decade but, with Low looking to build for the future, have been axed. "I thank Mats, Jerome and Thomas for the many successful, extraordinary and unique years we shared but in the national team it is now all about laying the foundations for the future," Low said. (Sport Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti would like to finish his career at the French club. The Italian, who joined PSG from Pescara in 2012, has rediscovered his best form and spoke of his desire to extend his current deal, which is due to expire in 2021. "I can finish my career here, if the club wants it," Verratti said. "Whatever happens, I will always remain grateful to PSG." (Le Parisien)