Dick Advocaat replaces Jaap Stam as Feyenoord head coach

Dick Advocaat has been working as a TV analyst since his last management job at Utrecht

Former Netherlands boss Dick Advocaat has agreed to take over at Feyenoord for the rest of the season after the departure of Jaap Stam.

The Dutch club announced the news on Wednesday, two days after Stam resigned from the position after just four months in the job.

"If I can help the club, I'll gladly do it," Advocaat said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to getting on the field and working with the players."

Jaap Stam resigned as head coach of Feyenoord after just 120 days

It continues the recent trend by the 72-year-old coach for stepping in to help teams in trouble.

He failed to save Sparta Rotterdam from relegation from the Eredivisie in the 2017-18 season but came in to help Utrecht last season and led them to a place in the Europa League.

He saved Sunderland from Premier League relegation in 2015, and has also worked at Rangers, Borussia Monchengladbach, Zenit St Petersburg and Fenerbahce.

As well as three stints as Dutch national team coach, he has also led the national teams of Belgium, Russia, Serbia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Feyenoord have made a poor start to the season under Stam, winning three of 11 games and sitting 12th in the Dutch league. They are also bottom of their Europa League group after losses to Rangers and Young Boys.