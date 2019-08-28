Carabao Cup round-up: Everton, Leicester through, Sunderland shock Burnley

Richarlison scored a late goal as Everton beat Lincoln

Everton and Leicester progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup, while League One side Sunderland knocked out Burnley.

Iwobi makes his mark for Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva handed out several starting debuts on Wednesday night as Fabian Delph, Djibril Sidibe, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean all made their first starts at Lincoln.

Alex Iwobi headed Everton in front late on at Sincil Bank

It did not look good at first as Lincoln took the lead after just 21 seconds, but Everton fought back to lead thanks to a stunning free-kick from Lucas Digne and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.

Bruno Andrade then thundered in a superb leveller for Lincoln, but Iwobi netted late on to put the Toffees back in front - his first goal for the club - before Richarlison sealed a 4-2 win at Sincil Bank.

2:05 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Lincoln City and Everton Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Lincoln City and Everton

Sunderland comeback stuns Burnley

It looked as though it would be a comfortable night for the Premier League club as Jay Rodriguez grabbed his first goal since returning to Burnley.

1:49 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sunderland Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sunderland

Sunderland, however, had other ideas and Will Grigg pulled them level at Turf Moor before the break. The Black Cats were the more alert after the restart, as well, as Tom Flanagan and George Dobson struck in three second-half minutes to seal a surprise 3-1 win.

Leicester see off Newcastle in shootout

Steve Bruce and Brendan Rodgers had both committed to taking cup competitions seriously this season, and they named strong line-ups at St James' Park.

1:47 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Newcastle and Leicester

Leicester struck first as James Maddison scored a free-kick, but Yoshinori Muto struck after the break to level the game at 1-1 and send it to penalties.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden missed for Newcastle, while Harvey Barnes missed for Leicester, allowing Jamie Vardy the chance to step up to seal a 4-2 shoot-out win, and send the Foxes through.

Forest Green pay the penalty

Forest Green were playing their first game against top-flight opposition and they did well to keep out Bournemouth for 90 minutes.

2:15 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second round match between Bournemouth and Forest Green. Highlights from the Carabao Cup second round match between Bournemouth and Forest Green.

Their penalties were not so good, however, as they saw all three of their efforts saved by goalkeeper Mark Travers as Bournemouth won it 3-0.

Super Swans are flying

Swansea have been in excellent form under Steve Cooper this season and, even with a few changes, they kept that up with a majestic 6-0 victory over League Two side Cambridge.

1:53 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Swansea and Cambridge United Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Swansea and Cambridge United

They were five up at half-time as Kristoffer Peterson, George Byers, Sam Surridge (2) and Jordan Garrick struck, while Wayne Routledge grabbed another after the break at the Liberty Stadium.

Nuhiu sneaks it late for Wednesday, Pompey progress

It looked for all the world like the South Yorkshire derby at the New York Stadium would be going to penalties as well, but Atdhe Nuhiu had other ideas, scoring in the sixth minute of added time to nick a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday at Rotherham.

1:46 Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between QPR and Portsmouth Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between QPR and Portsmouth

Portsmouth, meanwhile, earned a 2-0 win at Championship side QPR thanks to a second-half penalty from John Marquis and a late Marcus Harness goal.

1:25 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday night's Carabao Cup results

Bournemouth 0-0 Forest Green (3-0 pens)

Burnley 1-3 Sunderland

Lincoln 2-4 Everton

Newcastle 1-1 Leicester (2-4 pens)

QPR 0-2 Portsmouth

Rotherham 0-1 Sheff Wed

Swansea 6-0 Cambridge