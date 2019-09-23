Ralph Hasenhuttl relishing Southampton's Carabao Cup derby against Portsmouth

1:33 Ralph Hasenhuttl has done his research on the 'special' south coast rivalry Ralph Hasenhuttl has done his research on the 'special' south coast rivalry

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has researched the south coast derby rivalry and wants to "write history" in the fixture, ahead of the Carabao Cup showdown with Portsmouth.

The two clubs have not faced each other since 2012 and there will no doubt be a hostile reception for the Saints at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

With Southampton now in the Premier League and Pompey battling back from severe financial problems in League One, there will be plenty of bragging rights on the line and Hasenhuttl insists he knows how much the game means to the club.

He said: "I have seen the videos about the history of these games, about the rivalry. I know everything.

"I can say that every member of this club and team is looking forward to this game, because we have a big chance to write the history in our way.

"It is not thinking about what we can lose there, it is thinking about what we can win there - we can win a lot there.

"It is a cup game, and they always have a special atmosphere, it is a special moment for every player, this atmosphere is important for every cup competition.

"I expect a very tight game against an opponent who gives everything, and in the end hopefully there will be the right winner.

"It is important for us and for my team that we know what we are focusing on, which is our performance and we will show this from the first minute. We are not going there thinking it is easy, we will need the very best performance ever."

Both sides have endured a mixed start to the season, especially Portsmouth, who sit 20th in League One after just one win from their first seven league games.

However, manager Kenny Jackett feels the derby would be a great way to "kick-start" Pompey's season.

Jackett said: "It's obviously going to be fierce, we have to make sure we play the game and not the occasion but also enjoy it because they're the type of derbies that you want to play in.

"For us it's a great chance and an opportunity to try and kick-start our season if we can.

"Of course we can [beat Southampton]. You can get things right on the day and particularly with it being a home game, that really helps us."