Carabao Cup final: Aston Villa vs Man City - All you need to know

Aston Villa will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on March 1

The first major trophy of the season will be contested on Sunday March 1 when Manchester City face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The League Cup is in its 60th season and while Liverpool have won the competition more times than any other side, they will not be adding to their eight titles this term after being knocked out by Villa at the quarter-final stage.

Pep Guardiola's City side have a magnificent recent record in the competition, having lifted the Carabao Cup in each of the last two seasons, defending their crown on penalties against Chelsea in 2019 following a 0-0 draw.

Villa overcame Leicester in dramatic circumstances to book their spot at this year's showpiece.

The Midlands club continued their remarkable record of having been in at least one cup final in every decade bar one since the 1880s - but they face a formidable outfit in search of a first major trophy since 1996.

City have already beaten Villa twice this season in the Premier League, including a 6-1 win at Villa Park in January which saw Sergio Aguero score his 12th hat-trick to become the highest overseas goalscorer in the competition's history.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City's 6-1 Premier League win away to Villa on January 12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City's 6-1 Premier League win away to Villa on January 12

When and where is the Carabao Cup final?

This year's final takes place at 4.30pm at Wembley. Villa are the 'home' team, while Man City will be the designated away side.

How many tickets will each side receive?

2:32 Highlights of Villa's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, which sealed a 3-2 aggregate win Highlights of Villa's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, which sealed a 3-2 aggregate win

Villa and Man City will receive an allocation of around 30,000 tickets each, with exact numbers and details to be confirmed in due course. The rest of the tickets will be sold and distributed by the EFL.

Tickets for last year's final ranged from £40 for the cheapest adult ticket up to £150 and prices are unlikely to deviate much from those levels.

How can I follow it?

2:49 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Man City and Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Man City and Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium

Sky Sports will be showing the game live, with all the build-up and post-match reaction included. Coverage will start on Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

How did the teams make the final?

Villa entered the competition in the second round, winning 6-1 at Crewe to get their campaign off to a flying start. Brighton, Wolves and Liverpool were all vanquished prior to a pulsating two-legged semi-final with Leicester.

Man City began with a 3-0 win over Preston in the third round due to their Champions League commitments, and Guardiola's side have since dispatched of Southampton and Oxford United before they were victorious in the Manchester derby.