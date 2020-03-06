West Ham boss David Moyes wants League Cup replaced with British Cup

David Moyes would like the League Cup to be revamped rather than scrapped

West Ham manager David Moyes has proposed a British Cup following calls from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin to scrap the League Cup.

Ceferin told The Times on Thursday that it would be "better for everyone" if England's secondary knockout competition was taken off the fixture schedule to lighten the load of top players.

Ceferin's call comes as FIFA prepares to launch an additional tournament in the summer of 2021 - a 24-team Club World Cup - and as his own organisation is understood to be in talks to endorse an expanded version of the pre-season International Champions Cup.

The League Cup came into existence in 1960 but in recent years has tended to be seen as a competition where teams can try out young or fringe players.

Moyes prefers the idea of a revamp rather than scrapping it altogether, and likes the idea of teams from other countries taking part.

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup for a third successive season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this month

"My opinion on it is I've always thought we should have included Scotland," he said.

"I think it could do with a revamp, maybe there's a way that then a certain amount of Premier League teams wouldn't enter.

Celtic and Rangers would be included in the new-look competition proposed by Moyes

"I understand the fixture pile-up and there are an awful lot of games for the top players. A lot who will be playing in the Euros and just off the back of playing long seasons, Saturday-Wednesday, and are then expected to start again in the Premier League with only two or three weeks' break, so I don't think that's correct. The players are going to have no time off at all.

"It's in need of some way of being revamped. Call it the British Cup. A couple of teams from Northern Ireland, maybe two of the Welsh League clubs. That could give us something different."