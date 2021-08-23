Carabao Cup second round: Barrow out to shock Aston Villa; Leeds, Everton look to avoid upsets

Team news and stats for Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round action, with Barrow hosting Aston Villa live on Sky Sports, and Leeds and Everton among other Premier League sides out to avoid upsets.

Team news: There are no new injury concerns for Barrow. Matty Platt remains on the sidelines with a back complaint. Mike Jones (Achilles), Jamie Devitt (thigh) and Tom Beadling (knee) are also missing. Former Villa trainee Dimitri Sea scored the winner in the first-round victory over Scunthorpe, but is unavailable as he follows concussion protocols.

Aston Villa are expected to still be without Ollie Watkins due to a knee issue. Bertrand Traore is also out due to a hamstring injury suffered in the opening-day defeat at Watford. The likes of Wesley, Axel Tuanzebe, Conor Hourihane and Kortney Hause will be pushing for starts.

Key stat: This will be the very first meeting between Barrow and Aston Villa in any competition - the last English side to beat Villa in their opening clash was Wimbledon back in August 1986 in the top-flight. Barrow are looking to reach the League Cup third round for only the third time, previously doing so in 1962-63 (losing to Birmingham on a replay), and 1967-68 (losing to Sheffield Wednesday).

Team news: Brandon Williams could make his Norwich debut after joining on loan from Manchester United. Daniel Farke anticipates making changes following successive Premier League defeats, so the likes of Christos Tzolis and American frontman Joshua Sargent could come in.

Veteran defender Gary Cahill could make his Bournemouth bow. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, signed for the rest of the season as cover following the departure of Asmir Begovic to Everton, could come in to face one of his former clubs, but midfielder Jefferson Lerma will miss out as he completes his six-match suspension.

Key stat: Norwich City have won their last seven home games in the EFL Cup, netting at least three goals in each victory (28 goals in total).

Team news: Ethan Pinnock will captain Brentford against his former side, Forest Green. Summer signing Yoane Wissa in line for his full debut, but Mathias Jensen (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hip) will not be involved.

Jordan Moore-Taylor and Josh March could feature for Forest Green after returning to fitness. Jake Young scored off the bench in the victory against Crawley and will be pushing for a start alongside the likes of Sadou Diallo and Barnsley loanee Jack Aitchison. Udoka Godwin-Malife (collarbone) remains sidelined.

Key stat: Forest Green have never reached the third round of the EFL Cup, being eliminated on penalties in both of their previous second round matches (vs Wycombe in 2018-19 and Bournemouth in 2019-20).

Team news: Kieffer Moore could continue up front for Cardiff. Fellow forward Isaac Vassell is close to returning after a knee problem. Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown remain on the sidelines.

Brighton are without Neal Maupay after the striker suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday. Joel Veltman remains unavailable following self-isolation. Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey are still out with thigh injuries.

Manager Graham Potter has suggested he may rotate his squad after opening the campaign with back-to-back victories in the Premier League.

Key stat: Brighton have won just one of their last eight meetings with Cardiff in all competitions (D4 L3), losing home and away in the Premier League the last time they faced each other (2018-19).

Team news: Jordan Rhodes will not be available for Huddersfield. The striker missed Saturday's victory over Sheffield United with a back problem and boss Carlos Corberan has since revealed he could be out for up to three months. Pipa, who is yet to feature this season, also faces a similar lay-off after being told he requires hip surgery. Rolando Aarons could also be involved.

Everton could rest Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to a toe problem. The likes of Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Richarlison could also sit out if manager Rafael Benitez decides to rotate his squad. Speculation over the future of James Rodriguez continues and it seems unlikely he will be recalled.

Key stat: Huddersfield have not beaten Everton in over 65 years, drawing five and losing six of their 11 clashes since a 1-0 top-flight victory in March 1956.

Team news to follow...

Key stat: Crewe have progressed from just two of their previous 19 League Cup ties against top-flight opposition, beating Birmingham City in 1974-75, and most recently, a 2-0 win over Wigan in September 2006.

Team news: Danny Rose could feature for Watford but latest signing Ozan Tufan will only join up with the squad after the upcoming international break.

Crystal Palace look set to remain without captain Luka Milivojevic for the all-Premier League tie. Patrick Vieira will also be without Nathan Ferguson, Ebere Eze (both Achilles) and Michael Olise (back) as he goes in search of his first win as Palace boss but Nathaniel Clyne could return after a knock.

Key stat: Watford have been eliminated from seven of their last eight League Cup ties against Premier League opposition, beating West Ham 1-0 in September 2008 in the other.

Team news: James Garner could go straight into the Nottingham Forest side to face Wolves after rejoining the club on loan from Manchester United. Manager Chris Hughton named an inexperienced side in the previous round against Bradford and could do so again with an upturn in league form a priority after four Championship defeats.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is set to make changes to his starting XI following Sunday's defeat at home to Tottenham. Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Pedro Neto, Jonny (both knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) were set to be assessed on Monday but striker Raul Jimenez could be rested after playing 90 minutes against both Leicester and Tottenham.

Key stat: Nottingham Forest have progressed from each of their last seven EFL Cup ties on home soil since a 0-4 defeat to Arsenal in the third round in 2016-17.

Tuesday's other Carabao Cup round two ties

Carabao Cup dates 2021/22

Carabao Cup round three: w/c September 20

Carabao Cup round four: w/c October 25

Carabao Cup quarter-finals: w/c December 20

Carabao Cup semi-final first legs: w/c January 3

Carabao Cup semi-final second legs: w/c January 10

Carabao Cup final: Sunday February 27