Carabao Cup third-round draw: Manchester United to host West Ham, holders Man City host Wycombe

Chelsea face Aston Villa, Norwich play at home to Liverpool and Nuno Espirito Santo will take Tottenham to his old club Wolves; Arsenal handed a home tie against League One side AFC Wimbledon; Everton travel to QPR, Leicester face trip to Millwall

By Joe Shread

Wednesday 25 August 2021 23:05, UK

Carabao Cup
Image: Carabao Cup holders Man City will face Wycombe in the third round

Manchester United will host West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round, while holders Manchester City will play at home to Wycombe.

Other standout ties include Aston Villa travelling to Chelsea and Wolves hosting their former manager Nuno Espirito Santo's new side, Tottenham.

Manchester City players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Spurs 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final (AP)
Image: Man City have won the Carabao Cup six times in the last eight seasons

The other all-Premier League game sees Norwich take on Liverpool, who beat the Canaries 3-0 in their opening game of the season earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between West Brom and Arsenal

Arsenal - who thrashed West Brom 6-0 on Wednesday night to record their first win of the season - will face League One opposition when they host AFC Wimbledon.

Southampton also recorded a huge win on Wednesday, beating Newport 8-0, and their reward is a tie away to Sheffield United, who are yet to record a league win this season since returning to the Championship.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Newport and Southampton

Rafa Benitez's Everton also face Championship opponents in QPR, as do Leeds and Leicester, who will travel to Fulham and Millwall respectively.

Newly-promoted Watford will host Stoke, while Brighton have a home draw against Swansea.

Also See:

Brentford will play Oldham - who are currently bottom of the Football League - and Burnley also have League Two opponents in Rochdale.

Only two of the 16 third-round ties will not involve Premier League sides - they are Preston vs Cheltenham and Wigan vs Sunderland.

The third-round ties will take place in the week commencing September 20.

Carabao Cup third-round draw

  • QPR vs Everton
  • Preston vs Cheltenham
  • Manchester United vs West Ham
  • Fulham vs Leeds
  • Brentford vs Oldham
  • Watford vs Stoke
  • Chelsea vs Aston Villa
  • Wigan vs Sunderland
  • Norwich vs Liverpool
  • Burnley vs Rochdale
  • Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
  • Sheffield United vs Southampton
  • Manchester City vs Wycombe
  • Millwall vs Leicester
  • Wolves vs Tottenham
  • Brighton vs Swansea
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

The £250,000 is up for grabs with Super 6, and as always it is completely free to play. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q