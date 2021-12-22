Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Arsenal to face Liverpool while Chelsea take on Spurs

Chelsea will face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals while Arsenal take on eight-time winners Liverpool.

Antonio Conte comes up against his former club as Spurs attempt to reach the final for the second successive season.

Asked about taking on Chelsea following Tottenham's quarter-final win over West Ham, Conte told Sky Sports: "First of all it's good for Tottenham to reach a semi-final in this competition.

"You can see the names of the teams that reach this semi-final - Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea with us. It means that every club wants to try and lift this trophy.

"I remember in the past when I was in Chelsea this trophy was not secondary. But it was used to play with young players and players that did not start in the XI.

"Now I'm seeing in England that to win a trophy is very difficult and we have to beat important teams."

Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal meet Liverpool, who last lifted this trophy in 2013.

Jurgen Klopp's side produced a dramatic comeback to reach the last four as they defeated Leicester City on penalties.

Arsenal's last League Cup victory was in 1993 and since then they have suffered three final defeats, including a 3-0 reverse against Manchester City in 2018.

The two-legged semi-finals will take place in the weeks of January 3 and 10, with the final at Wembley Stadium on February 27.

Carabao Cup semi-final draw

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Tottenham

First legs to take place in the week commencing January 3 with the seconds legs in the week beginning January 10