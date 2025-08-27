Carabao Cup third round draw: Port Vale vs Arsenal, Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Southampton and holders Newcastle vs Bradford

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were all handed trips to League One sides hoping to cause an upset in the Carabao Cup third round draw.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been paired with Darren Moore's Port Vale, Chelsea go to Lincoln City, while Pep Guardiola's Man City face a trip to Huddersfield.

Elsewhere in the draw, Grimsby Town - who stunned Ruben Amorim's Manchester United at Blundell Park on Wednesday night - were rewarded with a trip to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, who knocked out Leeds on Tuesday despite the Owls' troubles.

There is also a spicy local derby with Crystal Palace hosting Millwall - in an exact repeat of last season's FA Cup tie that saw Jean-Philippe Mateta seriously injured by now-former goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta may get a reunion with Millwall

Liverpool will host Championship side Southampton, while holders Newcastle are at home to Bradford in round three. Thomas Frank's Spurs will host another League One side in Doncaster Rovers.

There are also two all-Premier League clashes in Brentford vs Aston Villa and Wolves vs Everton.

Carabao Cup third round matches in full

Matches to be played on w/c September 15:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Grimsby Town

Wolves vs Everton

Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Burnley vs Cardiff

Wrexham vs Reading

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe

Barnsley vs Brighton

Fulham vs Cambridge

Matches to be played on w/c September 22:

Port Vale vs Arsenal

Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster

Brentford vs Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Southampton

Newcastle vs Bradford City

