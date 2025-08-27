Carabao Cup third round draw: Port Vale vs Arsenal, Lincoln City vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Southampton and holders Newcastle vs Bradford
Port Vale vs Arsenal, Lincoln City vs Chelsea; Huddersfield vs Man City, Crystal Palace vs Millwall, Liverpool vs Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur vs Doncaster, Newcastle vs Bradford; matches to be played on weeks commencing September 15 and for European sides, September 22
Wednesday 27 August 2025 23:36, UK
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were all handed trips to League One sides hoping to cause an upset in the Carabao Cup third round draw.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been paired with Darren Moore's Port Vale, Chelsea go to Lincoln City, while Pep Guardiola's Man City face a trip to Huddersfield.
Elsewhere in the draw, Grimsby Town - who stunned Ruben Amorim's Manchester United at Blundell Park on Wednesday night - were rewarded with a trip to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, who knocked out Leeds on Tuesday despite the Owls' troubles.
There is also a spicy local derby with Crystal Palace hosting Millwall - in an exact repeat of last season's FA Cup tie that saw Jean-Philippe Mateta seriously injured by now-former goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
Liverpool will host Championship side Southampton, while holders Newcastle are at home to Bradford in round three. Thomas Frank's Spurs will host another League One side in Doncaster Rovers.
There are also two all-Premier League clashes in Brentford vs Aston Villa and Wolves vs Everton.