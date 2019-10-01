Real Madrid's problems continue with 2-2 draw against Club Brugge - Champions League round-up

Real Madrid narrowly avoided a fresh crisis as they fought back for a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu against Club Brugge.

Dennis Bonaventure's first-half double had given the Belgians a shock 2-0 lead.

But after Sergio Ramos's 55th-minute goal was controversially allowed to stand despite a VAR check for offside, Casemiro equalised with five minutes remaining shortly after Brugge skipper Ruud Vormer was dismissed.

But the second-half fightback is unlikely to quell the pressure mounting on Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was substituted at half-time while summer signing Eden Hazard completed the full 90 minutes but struggled to make an impact.

Madrid lost their opening Champions League group stage tie 3-0 at Paris Saint-Germain and face an uphill battle to progress from a group that also includes Galatasaray.

Elsewhere, PSG beat Galatasaray 1-0 thanks to Mauro Icardi's first goal for the French club following his summer move from Inter Milan.

Ronaldo keeps up his record

It's now a record-extending 127 goals for Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League. The Portugal forward scored the third goal in Juventus' 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen, adding to strikes from Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi.

Atletico Madrid responded to their opening-day defeat to Juve with a 2-0 win at Lokomotiv Moscow thanks to summer signing Joao Flix and Thomas Partey.

Before Manchester City saw off stubborn Dinamo at the Etihad, Shakhtar scored with practically the last kick of the game in the other Group C match to beat Atalanta 2-1 as the Italian side's first home game in the Champions League ended in disappointment.

Manor Solomon netted in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Junior Moraes cancelled out Duvan Zapata's opener for Atalanta before half-time.