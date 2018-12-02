Champions League to use VAR from last-16 stage this season

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this season's Champions League from the last-16 stage, Sky Sports News understands.

The technology was due to be introduced next season, but has been fast-tracked after a series of high-profile refereeing mistakes.

UEFA originally opted against using VAR this season despite it being used by most major European leagues and FIFA at the World Cup in Russia, but hinted earlier this month it could be introduced ahead of schedule.

Speaking at a joint UEFA and ECA press conference in Brussels last month, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the organisation's refereeing chief Roberto Rosetti has been leading efforts to make sure UEFA's pool of referees are ready for VAR and all "technical aspects" have been addressed.

"I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it - (at) the latest, next season," said Ceferin.

Juventus chairman and European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli was sat beside Ceferin and added: "The latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation and we are delighted as clubs for that and we thank UEFA for the work they've been putting together."

Premier League clubs have also agreed to introduce VAR, which is already being used in the Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A, next season.

UEFA will be the last major competition organiser in world football to allow referees to use video replays to make better decisions.