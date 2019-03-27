All you need to know about the 2019 Champions League final...

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final, the 27th in its current format and 64th of Europe's elite-club competition, will take place on June 1, 2019.

Kick-off is at 8pm (BST), 9pm (CEST).

Where will it be held?

The Wanda Metropolitano, home to Atletico Madrid, will host the Champions League final for the first time, just 18 months after opening.

How can I follow the Champions League final?

You can follow all of the action from the Wanda Metropolitano on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com with our dedicated Champions League final live blog, which will feature the best build-up, commentary and reaction from Madrid.

Who will be in the final?

Premier League quartet Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have all reached the quarter-final stage, raising the possibility that at least one English team could reach the final.

Five-time winners Barcelona, four-time winners Ajax and two-time winners Juventus and Porto have also reached the last eight.

What's certain is that there will be a new name on the trophy for the first time since 2015 after the winners for the last three seasons, Real Madrid, were eliminated in the last 16 by Ajax.

Real Madrid are the reigning Champions League champions

How many fans will be there?

The Wanda Metropolitano's 67,000-seat capacity will be reduced to 63,500 for the Champions League final.

What's the deal with tickets?

Supporters of the two Champions League finalists will receive 17,000 tickets each, just over half of the reduced 63,500 capacity at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool fans received 17,000 tickets for last season's final in Kiev

UEFA have confirmed another 4,000 tickets will be made available to the general public, while the remaining 25,500 tickets "are allocated to the local organising committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters".

Will VAR be in use?

The 2019 Champions League final will go down in history as the first to feature the use of Video Assistant Referee.

Manchester United famously knocked PSG out in the last-16 after a late VAR-awarded penalty

The technology, introduced in the knockout stages of this season's competition, has been at the heart of a number of high-profile incidents. UEFA will no doubt strive for its seamless use in the flagship game of their season.