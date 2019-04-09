Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele a doubt for Manchester United tie, says Ernesto Valverde

0:36 Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure whether Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play for Barcelona against Manchester United as he is reluctant to take risks with the winger Ernesto Valverde says he is unsure whether Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play for Barcelona against Manchester United as he is reluctant to take risks with the winger

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is still unsure whether Ousmane Dembele will be fit to play against Manchester United in their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The French winger has not played since March 13, when Barca beat Lyon 5-1 in the last 16, because of a hamstring issue.

Valverde concedes Dembele was rushed back to action as the tie was in the balance after a 0-0 draw in the first leg, but is unwilling to take such a risk with the return game against United to take place next week.

Asked if Dembele would play at Old Trafford, he said: "I don't know, we'll see how he is in tonight's training session to see if he can be fit or not.

"Regardless, it's not the same situation as against Lyon. It's not the second game, it's the first leg.

"We have to be aware that in the last game we perhaps forced it a little. We're not going to run that risk this time, just in case it reoccurs."

Barcelona's Gerard Pique, making his first return to Old Trafford since leaving United for the Nou Camp in 2008, warned his side could lose the tie 'in five minutes' if they did not concentrate properly.

Valverde echoed his player's thoughts, saying: "It's clear they have the ability to hurt us. They have great players.

"We don't want to let the game slip away from our control. They have some fast players and they can make us suffer in certain areas."