Spanish police detain two more British fans in Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Spanish police have detained two more British citizens in Madrid on Saturday ahead of the Champions League final, adding to the four detained on Friday.

One individual has been detained for attempting to access the perimeter of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. He was found to be carrying drugs and also accused of assaulting a policeman.

Pancartas racistas, armas, drogas, alcohol... Nuestros agentes controlan el acceso al Wanda Metropolitano https://t.co/kubP1R8o0a — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 1, 2019

The second was detained for assaulting a policeman, who needed medical treatment.

Two more people were detained near the Liverpool fan park in the Spanish capital earlier in the afternoon for selling fake tickets.

Spanish police issued a warning on Saturday claiming there is an "organised" gang operating in Madrid who are attempting to steal tickets from supporters attending the match.

Police claim the criminal group are masquerading as stewards or officials, and using fake devices in an attempted to steal tickets from Tottenham and Liverpool fans.