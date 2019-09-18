Wembley set to host 2023 Champions League final

The 90,000-capacity stadium at Wembley last hosted the Champions League final in 2013

UEFA is set to confirm Wembley Stadium as the host venue for the 2023 Champions League final next week, Sky Sports News understands.

The organisation's president Aleksander Cerefin will also confirm that St Petersburg and Munich will be the venues for the finals in 2021 and 2022 respectively at UEFA's ExCo meeting in Ljubljana next Tuesday.

European football's governing body has previously only announced one venue each year but it is now keen to allow for longer-term planning.

Arjen Robben celebrates the winner for Bayern Munich at Wembley in the 2013 Champions League final

Zenit St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium holds 68,000, while Munich's Allianz Arena holds 75,000.

Wembley 2023 will mark the centenary year of the opening of the original twin-towered Empire stadium in 1923, and it will be the eighth time Wembley has hosted the European final.

The 90,000-capacity arena last staged the final of the largest club competition in European football in 2013 when Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Manchester United were also beaten 3-1 by Barcelona there in the 2011 final, with goals coming from Pedro, Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, and David Villa.

Aleksander Ceferin is set to confirm the venues for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Champions Lague finals next week

Cerefin will also announce the name of the new third European club competition to supplement the Champions League and Europa League.

The new competition (with the working title of EL2 - Europa League Two) will have a 32-team group stage, similar to the Champions League and Europa League.

This new competition will be introduced in 2021.