Lionel Messi makes history in Barcelona win - Champions League round-up

Lionel Messi scored for Barcelona as he reached another Champions League milestone

Lionel Messi made more Champions League history as he scored the opening goal in Barcelona's 2-1 win against Slavia Prague, although it was an unconvincing performance.

Barcelona moved top of Group F with the result as Messi became the first player to score in 15 consecutive seasons of the competition by putting the visitors ahead inside three minutes.

Czech champions Slavia deservedly levelled through Jan Boril early in the second half, but Barca secured a sixth successive win in all competitions thanks to a fortuitous own goal from Peter Olayinka.

Victory for Ernesto Valverde's men moved them on to seven points from three European fixtures and above Borussia Dortmund in the table following the German club's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez scored for the fourth successive game after 22 minutes before Antonio Candreva punished Dortmund on the break in the closing moments.

Martinez was the best player on view but the Argentina striker blotted his copybook just before Candreva's first Champions League goal when his poor spot-kick was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki.

Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal for Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner as Chelsea boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Ajax in Amsterdam.

Victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena was a sixth in succession in all competitions for Frank Lampard's Blues and moved them level on six points with their hosts at the top of Group H.

Valencia were prevented from joining Chelsea and Ajax on six points by a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Lille.

Jonathan Ikone struck five minutes into stoppage time for the French side after Valencia went ahead through Denis Cheryshev and later had Mouctar Diakhaby sent off for two bookable offences.

In Belgium, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced his return to the Champions League after an 18-month absence with two goals in a 4-1 win in Genk.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his first goal for Liverpool against Genk

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored for Jurgen Klopp's side, before substitute Stephen Odey grabbed a late consolation for the hosts. Liverpool stay second in Group E after Napoli won 3-2 away to Red Bull Salzburg.

Dries Mertens overtook Diego Maradona to become the second-highest goalscorer in the Italian club's history with a double in Austria.

Lorenzo Insigne claimed the winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side, with exciting 19-year-old Erling Haaland's two goals not enough for the hosts.

In Group G, RB Leipzig came from behind to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 after second-half goals from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer overturned Yaroslav Rakitskiy's opener.

Benfica beat Lyon in the other game in that group, with Pizzi claiming an 86th-minute winner after Memphis Depay cancelled out Rafa Silva's early opener.