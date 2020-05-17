Champions League, Europa League to be finished by August, says president Aleksander Ceferin

The Champions League and Europa League are yet to complete their round-of-16 matches

UEFA is planning to complete the Champions League and Europa League seasons by August, says president Aleksander Ceferin.

The majority of European league seasons were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but several leagues have announced plans for a restart in the coming weeks.

Premier League clubs will vote on Monday over plans for a phased returning to training, in small groups and with social distancing measures in place.

The French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been cancelled but the Bundesliga restarted in Germany on Saturday, and Ceferin expects at least 80 per cent of national leagues to finish their seasons.

"We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August," Ceferin told beIN Sports.

"As things look now, I'm sure that we can finish the European season and this means UEFA competition.

"I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it's their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European UEFA competition."

Both the Champions League and Europa League are yet to complete their last-16 matches.

Ligue 1 clubs, such as Paris St Germain, have to play their European ties outside of France

Paris Saint-Germain, who were declared Ligue 1 champions, could play their Champions League games abroad after the French government said professional sports would not be allowed to return before September.

"Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will have to organise [matches] in France," Ceferin added. "If this is not possible, [they] will have to organise it at a neutral ground.

"If you cannot play in your country, then you have to organise it at a neutral ground. I don't see the reason why French authorities would not allow them to organise a match without spectators, but let's see. It's out of my power."