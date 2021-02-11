UEFA opens PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir officials disciplinary case over racism allegations

Fourth official Sebastian Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre are being investigated for a potential breach of Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations, after Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo alleged racist language was used towards him in their match with PSG

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo says he was the subject of racist abuse by two match officials

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against two Romanian officials at the centre of racism allegations in a Champions League match last December.

Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo alleged racist language was used towards him during the group stage game against Paris Saint-Germain on December 8. The match was abandoned following the complaint.

Two members of the Romanian team of officials - fourth official Sebastian Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre - are being investigated for a potential breach of Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations, European football's governing body said.

The match resumed the following evening, with a different set of officials taking charge.

Istanbul, who were already eliminated from the competition, went on to lose the match 5-1.

Article 11 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations states that member associations, clubs and players must "comply with the principles of ethical conduct, loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship".

Among the examples of acts that would breach those principles is conduct which is "insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct", which "brings the sport of football and UEFA in particular into disrepute" and which "culpably causes a match to be interrupted or abandoned".

