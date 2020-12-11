Pierre Webo: Basaksehir coach says fourth official accused of racist abuse 'crossed the line' during PSG match

Pierre Webo says Sebastian Coltescu - the fourth official who is accused of using racist language towards the Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach - "crossed the line" during their Champions League game in Paris on Tuesday.

The fixture was abandoned when players and coaches from both Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir left the field and did not return after the official was accused of abusing Webo.

The game was eventually completed 24 hours later - with a new team of match officials - and both teams knelt together and displayed anti-racism messages before kick-off.

Webo has now shed light on the incident and thanked those who supported him, saying: "As a holder of a UEFA pro license, I think that he (Coltescu) crossed the line in terms of their values.

Image: Webo clashed with the match officials during Tuesday's game, with players and coaches from both sides leaving the field shortly after

"I would like to thank all those who supported me on this day, December 8. So, I say 'thank you Mr President' (Istanbul Basaksehir club president Goksel Gumusdag).

"It's a day with a before and after and it was the support of (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who really was one of the first pillars to support me in this difficult moment."

'PSG-Basaksehir walk-off can empower others'

The decision by the PSG and Basaksehir players to walk off the field due to alleged racism by a match official can empower teams worldwide to stand up to abuse, says Nedum Onuoha.

1:12 Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says the walk-off protest by PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League 'carried a big message' in the fight against racism

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Onuoha - who chose to take the knee while playing for Real Salt Lake in the 2020 MLS season - said he supported the actions of PSG and Basaksehir, and believes they can set an example to others.

"It's that show of unity, to show that this isn't something they are willing to accept," the former Manchester City defender said. "If I was somebody who was abused and I told my team-mates or my coaching staff that was the case, then I expect the biggest reaction.

Image: PSG forward Neymar wears a 'no to racism' t-shirt in the warm-up ahead of Wednesday's rearranged fixture against Basaksehir

"We should be in a society where stuff like that just isn't acceptable. The fact it wasn't just the coach who walked off - it was both sets of players, both sets of staff - made a very, very clear statement.

"It's a shame that we're in a place where people have to think 'is this the right thing to do?' But if they can do it at that sort of level, there should be a belief that you can do it absolutely everywhere.

"The more people that do take a stand - and the more teams that do take a stand - I think the sooner we'll be in a position where things are just that little bit better."