Neymar and Kylian Mbappe: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confident of keeping duo

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is "very confident" of agreeing contract extensions with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
There was growing speculation over the future of the duo, who each have two years to run on their contracts, with fears the French club may not have enough space on their wage bill to renew both players' deals.
However, PSG are determined to keep both Neymar and Mbappe and have opened negotiations with their representatives as they seek to find a solution.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Wednesday's Champions League round-up
- PSG-Basaksehir fourth official faces 10-match ban if guilty
"We have started to speak with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe," Al-Khelaifi told RMC. "Those talks will remain confidential, but I am very confident. They both want to stay with us."
Neymar was in fine form on matchday six of the Champions League group stage, scoring a hat-trick as PSG beat Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 to claim top spot in Group H, in a match which was pushed back by a day after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official led to players staging a walk-off on Tuesday night.
Trending
- How did Liverpool's youngsters fare at Midtjylland?
- Ripped Joshua: No chinks in my armour
- Man Utd keen on signing Trippier
- Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites - but shouldn't be in it
- PSG and Basaksehir unite against racism
- 'I KO'd Joe Joyce in 32 seconds!'
- Arteta: Injured Partey to miss 'next few matches'
- Jose: Walk-off iconic in fight against racism
- Merc: Still 'question marks' over Hamilton for F1 finale
- Haas condemn 'abhorrent' Mazepin behaviour, video
After the match, Brazil international Neymar, who previously handed in a transfer request at PSG and flirted with a return to Spain, made it clear he is keen to remain in the French capital.
Neymar said: "I am very happy here, in Paris. I am very happy at the club, with my teammates. The idea of leaving has not crossed my mind.
"We need to talk. We have a very good relationship, I am very happy and we will see what happens in the future."
PSG and Basaksehir unite against racism
Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee and wore 'No to racism' t-shirts before their rescheduled Champions League game.
UEFA said on Wednesday it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident".
Players from both teams walked off the pitch at the Parc des Princes after Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of using a racist term when identifying Basaksehir's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, during an incident in the 14th minute of the match.
Two banners carrying anti-racism messages were placed in the Auteuil tribune of the Parc des Princes stadium. The first one read 'Support to Mr Webo... Proud of the players... Against racism', with the second one saying 'Paris united against racism'.
UEFA had two banners of their own with both clubs' logos, reading 'No to racism', one in French and the other in English. Istanbul Basaksehir players came onto the pitch to warm up 45 minutes before kick-off and were soon joined by PSG.
Players from both sides then took a knee ahead of the restart.