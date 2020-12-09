Neymar and Kylian Mbappe: PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confident of keeping duo

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is "very confident" of agreeing contract extensions with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There was growing speculation over the future of the duo, who each have two years to run on their contracts, with fears the French club may not have enough space on their wage bill to renew both players' deals.

However, PSG are determined to keep both Neymar and Mbappe and have opened negotiations with their representatives as they seek to find a solution.

"We have started to speak with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe," Al-Khelaifi told RMC. "Those talks will remain confidential, but I am very confident. They both want to stay with us."

Neymar was in fine form on matchday six of the Champions League group stage, scoring a hat-trick as PSG beat Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 to claim top spot in Group H, in a match which was pushed back by a day after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official led to players staging a walk-off on Tuesday night.

After the match, Brazil international Neymar, who previously handed in a transfer request at PSG and flirted with a return to Spain, made it clear he is keen to remain in the French capital.

Neymar said: "I am very happy here, in Paris. I am very happy at the club, with my teammates. The idea of leaving has not crossed my mind.

"We need to talk. We have a very good relationship, I am very happy and we will see what happens in the future."

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players took a knee and wore 'No to racism' t-shirts before their rescheduled Champions League game.

0:45 Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop says UEFA should have educated officials to avoid such an incident

UEFA said on Wednesday it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident".

Players from both teams walked off the pitch at the Parc des Princes after Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was accused of using a racist term when identifying Basaksehir's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, during an incident in the 14th minute of the match.

Two banners carrying anti-racism messages were placed in the Auteuil tribune of the Parc des Princes stadium. The first one read 'Support to Mr Webo... Proud of the players... Against racism', with the second one saying 'Paris united against racism'.

UEFA had two banners of their own with both clubs' logos, reading 'No to racism', one in French and the other in English. Istanbul Basaksehir players came onto the pitch to warm up 45 minutes before kick-off and were soon joined by PSG.

Players from both sides then took a knee ahead of the restart.