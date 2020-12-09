Champions League round-up: Atletico Madrid, Atalanta reach knockout stages

Atletico Madrid are through to the last 16 of the Champions League after a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg on a busy night in Europe.
Goals from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco saw the Spanish side finish second in Group A behind holders Bayern Munich, who rounded off their group campaign with a 2-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moscow.
Second-half goals from Niklas Sule and former Stoke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended Bayern's unbeaten run in the competition to 17 matches.
Liverpool sealed top spot in Group D with a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland as Mohamed Salah eclipsed Steven Gerrard as the club's top scorer in the Champions League.
The Egypt international struck after just 55 seconds but Alexander Scholz's VAR-awarded 62nd-minute penalty denied Jurgen Klopp's side victory.
Trending
- How did Liverpool's youngsters fare at Midtjylland?
- Ripped Joshua: No chinks in my armour
- Man Utd keen on signing Trippier
- Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites - but shouldn't be in it
- PSG and Basaksehir unite against racism
- 'I KO'd Joe Joyce in 32 seconds!'
- Arteta: Injured Partey to miss 'next few matches'
- Jose: Walk-off iconic in fight against racism
- Merc: Still 'question marks' over Hamilton for F1 finale
- Haas condemn 'abhorrent' Mazepin behaviour, video
Atalanta finished second in the group after Luis Muriel's late strike gave the Serie A side a 1-0 win at Ajax, who had Ryan Gravenberch sent off shortly before the goal.
Second-half goals from Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling saw Group C winners Manchester City round off with a 2-0 home victory against Marseille.
Porto follow Pep Guardiola's team through after their 2-0 win at Olympiakos - Monteiro Otavio and Mateus Uribe scored the goals for the Portuguese. The hosts had Ruben Semedo sent off late on.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir sent a powerful anti-racism message before their rescheduled Champions League match at Parc des Princes as their players all took a knee.
PSG, assured of qualification on Tuesday night after Manchester United's defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany, reached the knockout stages with a comprehensive 5-1 victory.
Neymar scored a hat-trick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice, with Mehmet Topal getting a consolation for the Turkish champions.
Two first-half goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach as the 13-time winners of the competition finished top of Group B.
Monchengladbach qualify as runners up after Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk contested a goalless draw at the San Siro.