Champions League round-up: Atletico Madrid, Atalanta reach knockout stages

Atletico Madrid are through to the last 16 of the Champions League after a 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg on a busy night in Europe.

Goals from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco saw the Spanish side finish second in Group A behind holders Bayern Munich, who rounded off their group campaign with a 2-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Second-half goals from Niklas Sule and former Stoke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended Bayern's unbeaten run in the competition to 17 matches.

Liverpool sealed top spot in Group D with a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland as Mohamed Salah eclipsed Steven Gerrard as the club's top scorer in the Champions League.

The Egypt international struck after just 55 seconds but Alexander Scholz's VAR-awarded 62nd-minute penalty denied Jurgen Klopp's side victory.

Image: Luis Muriel scored the only goal as Atalanta defeated Ajax in Amsterdam

Atalanta finished second in the group after Luis Muriel's late strike gave the Serie A side a 1-0 win at Ajax, who had Ryan Gravenberch sent off shortly before the goal.

Second-half goals from Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling saw Group C winners Manchester City round off with a 2-0 home victory against Marseille.

Porto follow Pep Guardiola's team through after their 2-0 win at Olympiakos - Monteiro Otavio and Mateus Uribe scored the goals for the Portuguese. The hosts had Ruben Semedo sent off late on.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir sent a powerful anti-racism message before their rescheduled Champions League match at Parc des Princes as their players all took a knee.

Image: PSG and Basaksehir players took the knee before kick-off at the Parc des Princes

PSG, assured of qualification on Tuesday night after Manchester United's defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany, reached the knockout stages with a comprehensive 5-1 victory.

Neymar scored a hat-trick and Kylian Mbappe netted twice, with Mehmet Topal getting a consolation for the Turkish champions.

Two first-half goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach as the 13-time winners of the competition finished top of Group B.

Monchengladbach qualify as runners up after Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk contested a goalless draw at the San Siro.