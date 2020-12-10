PSG and Basaksehir's walk-off after alleged racism can empower others, says Nedum Onuoha

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players walking off in their Champions League fixture due to alleged racism by a match official can empower teams worldwise to stand up to abuse, says Nedum Onuoha.

The game at the Parc des Princes was stopped early in the first half on Tuesday after the fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, was accused of using racist language towards Basaksehir assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

Players and coaches from both sides left the field and did not return, leaving the game to be completed 24 hours later, with an entirely new set of match officials.

Ahead of the match on Wednesday - which PSG eventually won 5-1 - players from both teams knelt together and carried anti-racism messages on their shirts during the warm-up.

Image: Pierre Webo clashes with officials during Basaksehir's game at PSG on Tuesday - both teams left the field shortly after

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Onuoha - who chose to take the knee while playing for Real Salt Lake in the 2020 MLS season - said he supported the actions of PSG and Basaksehir, and believes they can set an example to others.

"It's that show of unity, to show that this isn't something they are willing to accept," the former Manchester City defender said. "If I was somebody who was abused and I told my team-mates or my coaching staff that was the case, then I expect the biggest reaction.

"We should be in a society where stuff like that just isn't acceptable. The fact it wasn't just the coach who walked off - it was both sets of players, both sets of staff - made a very, very clear statement.

Image: Neymar, his PSG team-mates and Basaksehir players took the knee before their Champions League clash restarted on Wednesday

"It's a shame that we're in a place where people have to think 'is this the right thing to do?' But if they can do it at that sort of level, there should be a belief that you can do it absolutely everywhere.

"The more people that do take a stand - and the more teams that do take a stand - I think the sooner we'll be in a position where things are just that little bit better."

'Millwall and QPR players showed unity'

1:28 Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says he would have taken a knee if he was a Millwall player before their game against QPR

Onuoha was also encouraged by the stance taken by Millwall and QPR players before their Championship fixture at The Den on Tuesday, just days after the home team's players were booed by their own fans for kneeling.

Players from both clubs linked arms and displayed an anti-racism banner before the game and, while Millwall's players did not kneel, the QPR XI and match officials chose to do so.

Image: Millwall and QPR players display an equality banner before their fixture at The Den on Tuesday

But when asked if the decision by Millwall's players to not take a knee is a victory for those who oppose the Black Lives Matter movement, Onuoha disagreed, saying: "No, I wouldn't necessarily say that.

"The choice to kneel or stand is always going to be down to the individual player. Personally I would have knelt. I knelt in the MLS for this past year, which was not seen too greatly by lots of people over there.

"But the way football goes sometimes, you just need to show unity. When they unify with each other to deliver the message that they want to, it doesn't make that much of a difference whether they kneel or stand - as long as the intent is still there."