Champions League last-16 team news and stats: Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in second-leg action

It is another busy week of Champions League action as the remaining matches in the last 16 take place on Wednesday. Who will make it to the quarter-finals?

Olivier Giroud's spectacular overhead kick separated the sides in Bucharest, giving Chelsea a valuable one-goal advantage over Atletico Madrid heading back to Stamford Bridge.

But Diego Simeone's side are La Liga leaders for a reason and make for dangerous opponents on English soil - as Premier League champions Liverpool found out last year.

Team news

Chelsea are without injured duo Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Defender Silva has yet to shake off a thigh complaint, while striker Abraham continues to battle an ankle issue, though both are expected to be fit for club action after the international break.

Midfielders Mason Mount and Jorginho will miss the last-16 second-leg encounter due to suspension.

Atletico Madrid have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge and will be boosted by the return of Kieran Tripper from a 10-week suspension for gambling breaches.

Diego Simeone has Yannick Carrasco and Jose Gimenez back for the second leg and has confirmed Joao Felix will start as Atletico look to overturn the first-leg lead Olivier Giroud's acrobatic bicycle kick handed Chelsea in Bucharest three weeks ago.

What happened last time

Image: Mason Mount will be suspended for Chelsea

Atletico were their usual awkward selves in the first encounter but struggled to get much going in the final third of the pitch and Chelsea were deserved winners. Tuchel's team were typically solid at the back and produced the game's one moment of magic through Giroud.

What has happened since

Tuchel is still unbeaten as Chelsea coach following his arrival in late January. In fact, his team have not even conceded since the first leg, beating Liverpool at Anfield in that run.

Atletico are also unbeaten but have been slightly less convincing. They will have been disappointed to concede a late equaliser in the Madrid derby and were held to a goalless draw away to Getafe at the weekend as their grip on the Spanish title continues to weaken.

Key stats

Atletico Madrid have lost three UEFA Champions League matches against Chelsea, their joint-most against an opponent along with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

In their history in European competition, Chelsea have never been eliminated in a two-legged knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home (progressed from all 13).

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is averaging a goal every 38 minutes in the UEFA Champions League this season, the best ratio in a season of any player to play at least 200 minutes that season in the competition's history.

Image: Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for against Lazio

The reigning European champions were in imperious form in the first leg and have all but secured their place in the quarter-finals already barring an outrageous comeback by Lazio.

Team news

Bayern remain without Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa and Tanguy Nianzou through injury and are unlikely to risk David Alaba after he missed the weekend game with a knock.

Lazio, with the focus having shifted to domestic matters, could rest players of their own for the trip to Munich and will be without Manuel Lazzari and Luis Felipe due to injury.

What happened last time

Bayern overpowered their Italian opponents in the Stadio Olimpico with first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane. When Francesco Acerbi put through his own net soon after the interval, a rout looked likely but Joaquin Correa did pull one back.

What has happened since

Lazio's defeat was followed by two further losses away to Bologna and Juventus - their worst run of results all season - but a late winner against Crotone marked a return to form.

Bayern, meanwhile, roll relentlessly on, putting five past Cologne, scoring four times against Borussia Dortmund in the der Klassiker and then winning 3-1 away to Werder Bremen.

Key stats

Bayern Munich are hosting Lazio for the first time in European competition. None of the last 21 sides facing Bayern away from home for the first time in the European Cup or Champions League have won (W20 D1).

Lazio have only won one of their last 15 away games in the Champions League (D5 L9) and are winless in the last eight in this run (D4 L4). Their last away win in the competition was back in September 2003, winning 2-0 away at Besiktas in the group stage.

No side in the history of the European Cup or Champions League has ever progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home - prior to this season, that has occurred on 88 occasions with all 88 sides being eliminated.

Champions League key dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draws: March 19

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)