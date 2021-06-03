UEFA Super Cup final to remain in Northern Ireland following speculation over Istanbul switch

UEFA has confirmed that the 2021 Super Cup final will remain in Northern Ireland, after deciding not to move the match to Istanbul.

The August 11 fixture, which will see Champions League winners Chelsea take on Europa League champions Villarreal, will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Istanbul had originally been set to hold the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, but it was moved to Portugal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been claims made by the Turkish sports minister that the country would be compensated by being awarded hosting duties for the upcoming Super Cup match and the 2023 Champions League final.

Image: Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the Champions League for a second time

UEFA strongly considered moving the Super Cup contest to Istanbul, but a final decision was taken once the lineup for the final had been confirmed. Had Manchester United beaten Villarreal, creating a higher profile Super Cup fixture, the match would have likely been moved.

Irish FA CEO Patrick Nelson said: "We have kept in close contact with our partners at UEFA on the matter and following these discussions we are delighted that they have confirmed that the game will stay in Belfast."

Details of the capacity and ticketing for the Super Cup final have yet to finalised, with an announcement expected nearer the fixture.

The match is scheduled for the Wednesday before the opening weekend of the Premier League season.