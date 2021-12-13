Champions League last 16 re-draw to take place after error involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd

UEFA will conduct a new Champions League last-16 draw at 2pm after a mistake involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

UEFA said a "technical problem" was to blame and resulted in the original draw being declared void.

The issue arose when Group B runners-up Atletico were drawn and their possible last-16 opponents - all group winners - were then put into a separate pot, but United were not included.

Teams who met in the group stages are supposed to be kept apart in the last-16 draw. United did not face Atletico in the groups, but Liverpool did, and Jurgen Klopp's side were mistakenly put into the pot to potentially face Atletico - who were then drawn against Bayern Munich.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021

The original draw had seen United set to play Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool had been drawn against Salzburg.

Champions League - original last-16 draw

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

UEFA said in a statement: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone."