Champions League last 16 re-draw to take place after error involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd

Re-draw to take place at 2pm; Manchester United were not put into the pot of group winners after runners-up Atletico Madrid were drawn, while Liverpool were also mistakenly put into the pot to potentially face Atletico despite playing them in the group stages

Monday 13 December 2021 12:56, UK

The Champions League trophy
Image: UEFA has to do a re-draw for the Champions League last 16

UEFA will conduct a new Champions League last-16 draw at 2pm after a mistake involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

UEFA said a "technical problem" was to blame and resulted in the original draw being declared void.

The issue arose when Group B runners-up Atletico were drawn and their possible last-16 opponents - all group winners - were then put into a separate pot, but United were not included.

Teams who met in the group stages are supposed to be kept apart in the last-16 draw. United did not face Atletico in the groups, but Liverpool did, and Jurgen Klopp's side were mistakenly put into the pot to potentially face Atletico - who were then drawn against Bayern Munich.

The original draw had seen United set to play Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool had been drawn against Salzburg.

Champions League - original last-16 draw

  • Benfica vs Real Madrid
  • Villarreal vs Manchester City
  • Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
  • Salzburg vs Liverpool
  • Inter Milan vs Ajax
  • Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus
  • Chelsea vs Lille
  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

UEFA said in a statement: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone."

