Champions League last 16 re-draw to take place after error involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Man Utd

UEFA will conduct a new Champions League last-16 draw at 2pm after a mistake involving Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.
UEFA said a "technical problem" was to blame and resulted in the original draw being declared void.
The issue arose when Group B runners-up Atletico were drawn and their possible last-16 opponents - all group winners - were then put into a separate pot, but United were not included.
Teams who met in the group stages are supposed to be kept apart in the last-16 draw. United did not face Atletico in the groups, but Liverpool did, and Jurgen Klopp's side were mistakenly put into the pot to potentially face Atletico - who were then drawn against Bayern Munich.
Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.— UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021
The original draw had seen United set to play Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool had been drawn against Salzburg.
Trending
- CL last 16 re-draw after Man Utd-Liverpool-Atletico error
- Champions League draw void after Man Utd mistake LIVE!
- F1's controversial finish as Max vs Lewis drama rumbles on
- CL: Man Utd face PSG in last 16, but confusion over draw
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Auba future, Man Utd ins & outs?
- Rangers to face Dortmund in Europa League play-offs
- Price gunning to defend title and 'dominate like Phil Taylor'
- Aubameyang and Arsenal's captaincy curse
- Verstappen confirmed champion but Merc lodge intention to appeal
- Reaction: Verstappen champion after Mercedes protests dismissed
Champions League - original last-16 draw
- Benfica vs Real Madrid
- Villarreal vs Manchester City
- Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
- Salzburg vs Liverpool
- Inter Milan vs Ajax
- Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus
- Chelsea vs Lille
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United
UEFA said in a statement: "Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
"As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone."