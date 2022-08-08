Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise: Ryan Kent fit for crucial Champions League qualifier

Ryan Kent is fit for Rangers' crucial Champions League qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox.

The winger missed thee 2-0 first-leg defeat in Belgium after picking up a knock in their Scottish Premiership win over Livingston on July 30.

Kent was also absent on Saturday as the Ibrox side beat Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Image: Ryan Kent missed Rangers' first-leg defeat in Belgium

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed the 25-year-old is available for Tuesday night's qualifier as they try to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in Europe for the first time in the club's history.

"Ryan did some parts of the training today [Monday]. We have to assess tomorrow if he's fit enough to start."

Van Bronckhorst, who has Fashion Sakala back in the squad, also has to make a decision on what involvement Alfredo Morelos will have against the Belgians after the striker returned with a goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday following almost five months out.

"Morelos has been a little bit longer with us training and also had his first minutes for the season on Saturday so he's there to take part in the game," added the Dutchman.

Image: Alfredo Morelos scored on his return to action after five months

Should Rangers win by three goals at Ibrox they will then play Monaco or PSV for the chance to join Celtic in the lucrative group stages.

"We want to stay in the Champions League. The first game wasn't the result we wanted but we have a home game tomorrow that we can change the result," said Van Bronckhorst.

"My objective and desire is to be in the Champions League again next week.

"We started the league with two wins which is important, we have a big squad with new additions and it can take some time to get familiar with each other.

"I can see the development of the squad adapting to our playing style."

Image: Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 ahead of the second leg at Ibrox

It is nearing a sell-out in Govan for the match and the manager hopes the fans can play their part on what could be another exciting night of European football.

He said: "When we play home games the atmosphere is fantastic. We have to make sure our performance is better than last week to help create an atmosphere that makes it difficult for the visiting team.

"We always have confidence no matter who we face at home. Last year we had to recover from defeats in the knockout stages and we are familiar with this situation.

"We aim to have a good start, we want to score goals but we also have to stay organised. The balance is everything."