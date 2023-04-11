Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich didn't deserve to lose at Manchester City | Pep Guardiola 'emotionally destroyed' after win

Pep Guardiola revealed he was "emotionally destroyed" after Man City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich - a game Thomas Tuchel felt his side didn't deserve to lose.

Rodri's curling shot from distance in the first half gave Guardiola's side the lead against the German champions before Bernardo Silva headed in a second after the interval and Erling Haaland completed the scoring as City put one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Asked for his thoughts on a 'comfortable' win, Guardiola replied: "It was not comfortable at all. I am emotionally destroyed! I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game.

"For 55 to 60 minutes, it was a tight game, for parts they were better than us.

"From the start of the second half, they were better. We could not control them. But we adjusted something and we were better. It is an incredible result. But we have to do something in Munich at a little bit better not to suffer too much. We will try to do it.

"I have been there many times. I know this team is special. To knock out these top teams you need two top games not one."

He added: "I know exactly what we have to do there. If we do not perform well, they can score one, two or three. I know that and the players know it.

"It is an incredible result but we have to do our game with a huge, huge personality because otherwise, these are top clubs and teams.

"Here, we have our chances, in our stadium, we are something special this season. We have our momentum, we are clinical and have that weapon. But it is the same for Munich.

"I have been there, you have not been there. I have been there for three years. I know what it means for the people, we are going there to score goals and try to win the game. If not, it will be so difficult."

Tuchel: Not over until we're in the showers!

Despite the one-sided scoreline, Bayern boss Tuchel, who was taking charge of just his third game after replacing Julian Nagelsmann, felt his side were unlucky to lose the game.

"This does not feel like a 3-0 but it is a 3-0 and it is a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We are realistic but we will not give up," said Tuchel afterwards.

"It will not be over until we are in the shower."

Tuchel pointed to the opening goal of the game from Rodri as evidence of his team's misfortune.

"If City gets this sort of goal it gets really, really difficult," said the Bayern boss.

"The reaction was great during the first half. In the second half, it was even better. In the period where the goal could give us a huge boost of confidence, the opposite happened."

He saw Upamecano's error as the turning point.

"The second goal shifted the momentum when it was our momentum. It was an individual mistake, a decision-making mistake and at the highest level in world football it is brutal. This is a mistake that should not happen at this level in this part of the field.

"Clearly, we were not rewarded for our efforts."

What's next?

The second leg takes place in Munich on Wednesday, April 19 at 8pm. But up next for Manchester City are Leicester City back in the Premier League this Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, also on Saturday; kick-off 2.30pm.