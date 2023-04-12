Real Madrid-Chelsea player ratings: Vinicius Junior will haunt Wesley Fofana's nightmares after Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 win against Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg, where Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly struggled against Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois - 6

Made good saves from Joao Felix and Reece James in the first half, as well as pushing away Raheem Sterling's deflected effort. Needed to be sharp to keep out Felix again soon after the break.

Dani Carvajal - 6

Delicious ball over the top to find Vinicius before Karim Benzema's opener and kept Ben Chilwell quiet. Made a few errors, but none that proved detrimental. Booked late on for a challenge on Marc Cucurella.

Eder Militao - 6

Marked Felix well during an early break from Chelsea. Lucky that a Sterling effort that hit him on the back was pushed away by his goalkeeper in the 23rd minute. Booked in the 83rd minute after a challenge on Cucurella.

David Alaba - 6

Image: Real Madrid's David Alaba in action in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

A decent enough evening, but arguably could have done better from James' cross in the first half. Could also have had a hand in a second Real Madrid goal late in the first half, but saw a bouncing ball off him saved.

Delivered a good free-kick after Chilwell's red card, but it was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga. Made some good blocks late on as his experience shone through.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6

Looked bright on the left wing going forward, but often struggled with James' pace at the other end. Managed himself well after being booked inside seven minutes for a challenge on Sterling, and was replaced in the 71st minute.

Federico Valverde - 7

Looked lively in attack, but could have done better with his finishing. Took advantage of a poor Fernandez touch early on, but his thunderous shot skied over the bar. Easily stole the ball from Wesley Fofana just before the break, but his effort was saved. Not as influential in the second half, but remained a threat.

Toni Kroos - 7

Image: Real Madrid's Toni Kroos controlled the midfield

As ever, a solid performance from the experienced Kroos in midfield. He rarely gave the ball away and had a hand in Marco Asensio's second goal for Real Madrid. Replaced in the 84th minute.

Luka Modric - 7

As professional as ever from one of the best. Caught in possession by N'Golo Kante inside four minutes in a rare error. Should have added Real Madrid's second with a fine curling strike shortly after half-time, but it went wide. Replaced in the 81st minute.

Rodrygo - 7

Quiet in the opening 30 minutes, but soon sprang into life and gave Kalidou Koulibaly a horrible time. Saw a shot in the 34th minute saved before a delightful break into the area soon after. Pulled back by Chilwell to see the Chelsea defender sent off after easily beating Koulibaly's replacement in Cucurella. Substituted in the 71st minute.

Karim Benzema - 8

Looked dangerous with some early shots saved, before tapping home one of his easiest goals of the season. Continued to test Kepa and should have added a late third as he nodded a rebounded save over from close range.

Now five goals in three games against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Vinicius Junior - 8

The face that Fofana will see in his nightmares this evening. A superb performance and now has three goals and four assists in his last seven appearances in all competitions as his square ball allowed Asensio to score Real Madrid's second.

Played much of the game as if he was not marked - which he often wasn't - and also easily got ahead of Fofana before Benzema's opener, seeing his initial effort saved.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio - 7

Scored two minutes after coming on as a substitute for Rodrygo with a fine finish. Had a thunderous effort shortly after, but it went wide.

Antonio Rudiger - 6

A solid 20 minutes after coming on for Edouardo Camavinga, denying Mason Mount a late Chelsea goal with a superb block.

Dani Ceballos - n/a

Replaced Luka Modric, but did not have a large influence in the game.

Aurelien Tchouameni - n/a

Replaced Toni Kroos, but did not have a large influence in the game.

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7

Arguably let down by his team-mates for the goal after stopping Vinicius shot just before Benzema tapped home the rebound. Made other good first-half saves from Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and David Alaba.

Needed to be alert to stop a Thiago Silva toe-poke from going in, while also stopping an Alaba free-kick with a packed area ahead of him.

Wesley Fofana - 5

Image: Wesley Fofana struggled against Vinicius Junior in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

Booked inside five minutes for a clumsy challenge on Vinicius and to say he struggled up against the in-form Real Madrid forward for the remainder of the game is an understatement. Beaten far too many times to count, including for the goal.

Had a couple of brighter moments in the second half, but allowed the ball through his legs for Asensio's goal. Overall, an evening to forget.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 5

Generally defended well for the opening half an hour, but looked poor once Rodrygo found his form. Almost caught out early in the second half with a ball over the top, but recovered well. Perhaps mercifully taken off injured in the 54th minute.

Thiago Silva - 7

The best of Chelsea's back three on his return from a knee injury that kept him out for six weeks. Needed to clear the ball off the line from Vinicius in the first half in the pick of numerous vital clearances. Had a heart-in-mouth moment in the second half as a toe-poked clearance went goalwards, but was saved by Kepa.

No surprise to see him replaced in the 75th minute after his injury return.

Reece James - 6

A couple of good crosses into the area in the first half, and often got the better of Camavinga going forward. A few slips in defence allowed Real Madrid through, but was not the only player on the pitch guilty of doing so. Looked one of Chelsea's best attacking threats at times.

N'Golo Kante - 7

A bold call from Frank Lampard to include the midfielder from the start, having played only 137 minutes since his return from an eight-month injury lay-off. But his performance showed what Chelsea have been missing.

He robbed Modric of possession for a good break early on, and played in James for another of Chelsea's minimal first-half efforts. Made some vital interceptions and helped out across the field. A welcome return for the Blues, and was substituted in the 75th minute after his injury return.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Culpable of giving the ball away a few too many times in midfield and booked late on, but did not do too much else otherwise.

Enzo Fernandez - 7

Tried his best to release his team-mates with floated passes, but it often came to little. His poor touch allowed Valverde an early strike, but proved to be a pest in midfield as he picked up some free kicks. Saw a late free-kick himself as it failed to beat the first man, but largely did well.

Ben Chilwell - 3

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terry Gibson describes the incident which resulted in Chelsea's Ben Chilwell receiving a red card against Real Madrid

Poor evening for the wing-back. Wasting an early free-kick was his highlight before he was shown a straight red card for pulling back Rodrygo.

Raheem Sterling - 5

A generally quiet game. He won an early free-kick after a Camavinga foul and saw an attempted effort bounce off Eder Militao. Replaced in the 65th minute.

Joao Felix - 6

Tried his hardest to create for Chelsea, but a lack of No 9 continues to plague the Blues. Had good shots saved early on in both halves, but was replaced in the 65th minute.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella - 6

Came on for Koulibaly early in the second half, but was beaten too easily by Rodrygo before Chilwell's red card foul. However, was fouled by Militao and Carvajal late on to see the two Real Madrid players booked.

Kai Havertz - 5

Came on for Sterling in the second half and won a corner, but did little other than that.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Image: Trevoh Chalobah did well when he came on for Chelsea

Came on for Felix in the second half and screened Rodrygo well in his early minutes. Made some nice blocks and clearances in his 25 minutes.

Mason Mount - 5

Played a lovely pass around his defender to send Cucurella through. Had one of Chelsea's best chances of the game late on, but saw his shot blocked by former team-mate Toni Rudiger.

Conor Gallagher - 4

Did little to influence the game in his 15-minute cameo.