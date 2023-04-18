Champions League hits and misses: Did Frank Lampard play it too safe in defeat to Real Madrid?

Image: Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix were only brought on when 3-0 down on aggregate

The sight of Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix all being readied to come off the bench with Chelsea 3-0 down on aggregate with only 20 minutes left made for a strange picture.

Frank Lampard went bold with his team selection - not in terms of tactics but certainly in terms of the surprise factor.

Many will argue his decision to select a more defensive-minded side, full of legs in midfield, presented Chelsea with a way into the match. They were ahead on the scorecards but couldn't deliver the knockout punch - but that's what you get when selecting N'Golo Kante in an advanced role.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill and Nick Wright give their full-time analysis of Chelsea's 4-0 aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, and ask: can anyone make these players gel together?

You get so much out of him but two poor finishes when well placed - one in each half - cost Chelsea a chance to really put the wobbles up Madrid. The starting XI had only scored 17 goals between them this season - and it showed at key moments with Marc Cucurella and Kai Havertz also failing to truly test Thibaut Courtois with any serious work. So many shots. So many straight at the goalkeeper.

Should Lampard have rolled the dice sooner with the game still in reach for Chelsea? It's a question that may haunt him for a while. It's now 15 losses in his last 18 games as a manager. His stock has never been lower.

Lewis Jones

AC Milan last reached a Champions League semi-final in 2007. Olivier Giroud was 19-years-old then and certainly hasn't lost that spark he had in those teenage days.

The French forward, who turns 37 in five months, is now in his best Champions League run. His crucial goal in Naples to send Milan into the last four was his seventh goal contribution in the competition this term - a personal best.

Image: Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their side's winner against Napoli

Normally when you set new records in your late 30s, they are age-related. But Giroud is the gift that keeps on giving, ageing like a fine wine, etc etc. We've heard it all before, but that makes the forward's time at this level all the more remarkable.

Perhaps English football cast off Giroud too soon. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker was often used as a scapegoat but is now adding a Champions League semi-final appearance to his World Cup final outing in terms of season highlights.

The fact he is helping to find the net in Europe makes him not the worst option for Chelsea. Are you watching Mr Boehly?

Sam Blitz

On the night it was meant to be about Kvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia - yet another winger rose to the mark on Tuesday night.

The Georgian winger has got Napoli and European football fans off their seats this season, but the home fans had their hands on their head as Rafael Leao put in one of the assists of the season.

Picking up the ball in his own half, the AC Milan winger ignored everything in his path. The Napoli defender, the noise from the fans, the demands from his team-mates to pass.

Image: Rafael Leao put in one of the assists of the season in Milan's win over Napoli

One defender beaten, a second jinked past and a swift touch to take it past the last opponent in his path. Then, the unselfish awareness to square for Olivier Giroud instead of risking his hard work with a tricky finish.

Leao showed glimpses of his talent in last year's World Cup but failed to shine brightly in Qatar. Now he has Europe's attention as he tries to lead Milan's bid for a first Champions League title in 16 years.

But there will likely be suitors, potentially from the biggest Premier League clubs, in the summer as well. With one year left on his contract and dwindling negotiations with Milan of late, the 23-year-old's future will be one hot topic in the summer.

Sam Blitz