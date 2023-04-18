Man City boss Pep Guardiola: We can't focus on the past | Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich need a Champions League miracle

Pep Guardiola is determined not to allow Manchester City's past failures to weigh them down as they chase long-awaited Champions League glory.

City appear to have one foot in the semi-finals for a third successive year after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

They will be expected to complete the job against the Germans in the return meeting at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Their challenge will then be to take the next steps required to finally win the trophy for the first time after years of near-misses, including frustrating defeats against Tottenham, Lyon, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Guardiola said at a press conference: "If you think about just the result, what you have to do, or what we've done in the past, it would be a big mistake for us. We have to do our game. That is how we've talked the last few days.

"We are focused a lot on what we want to do, trying not just to control the game but punish them, trying to score, understand the game and not just the fact we are here in Munich against one of the most prestigious, historic teams in this competition.

"I don't understand a situation just to come here and defend something. We come here to play a football game, 11 men against 11. We try to do better than the opponent in this specific game."

We have been six or seven years on top of all competitions, and still we are there! It's great to be in these important games. Tomorrow, FA Cup semifinals to reach the final, Arsenal next week. I have no doubt how much players want this success.

'I know Bayern believe they can come back'

The reigning Premier League champions were outstanding in the first leg but Guardiola, who managed Bayern for three years before taking over at City in 2016, expects his old club to come out fighting.

He said: "I've been here and I know the mentality of this club, it's everywhere. It's under the skin. I know they believe they can do it.

"When you are in these type of clubs - we are trying to build this feeling, that whatever happens we can do it. They have that in their history and we are growing in that.

"We are going to (have to) defend for sure. In Manchester, for part of the game they were better and we had to defend. We are going to defend tomorrow. But for us it is an opportunity. If we play a game thinking about history we cannot play. The best way is to go to try to win the game."

'We need a miracle' - Tuchel

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concedes his side need a miracle to get through.

The former Chelsea manager said: "We need a wonder, a miracle.

"I don't know if talking about a 4-0 or 5-1 is appropriate - you need to be realistic - but we believe in ourselves. It is the second leg. If we manage to play a good first half we can make it happen in the second. Everything is possible.

"It's a huge mountain to climb and that's why we need to believe in ourselves but we don't want to be dreamers. Dreaming for me is always close to sleeping and you cannot sleep for one second.

"We need to believe and believing means we have it in our own hands to make things happen. We need to make it happen by team spirit and performance and energy.

"We are not alone, we can fight as a team and we have our spectators who will be ready to fight with us."

Tuchel: Mane incident won't give us huge boost

Tuchel does not think the incident involving Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane after the first leg will give his side a boost.

City produced one of their greatest European performances and underlined their status as Champions League favourites in the first leg last week.

Six-time European champions Bayern had gone into the game with much anticipation but their capitulation led to recriminations and a dressing room bust-up between team-mates Mane and Sane.

Sadio Mane will be in the squad because the topic with Sane is now settled. Starting XI? We'll have to wait and see tomorrow whether Mane starts.

It was reported that Sane was struck in the mouth by Mane and the former Liverpool forward was subsequently suspended for a weekend by the Bundesliga club.

City manager Guardiola claimed this incident could galvanise and motivate the Bayern squad for the second game but Tuchel played down this possibility.

"I hoped we would use it against Hoffenheim but we obviously didn't," said Tuchel, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. "Now the case is already closed, the subject died. I don't think this will give us a huge boost."

