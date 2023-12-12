Brendan Rodgers confident Celtic can make Champions League 'breakthrough'

Brendan Rodgers insists he returned to Celtic believing he could help make a "breakthrough" in the Champions League.

The Hoops sit bottom of Group E with one game left to play and will not progress in European competition beyond Christmas.

They have taken just one point from five group matches and are without a win in the Champions League since 2017, during Rodgers' first spell in charge.

Ahead of their final match against Feyenoord on Wednesday night, the manager outlined his belief that Celtic can soon compete at the top level.

"Every win always improves confidence and we will make that breakthrough I'm pretty sure at some point in the near future, but it would be a great place to start tomorrow," he said.

"I came back here to lead the club domestically to hopefully continued success and into Europe where we all want to break this barrier and bridge this gap, which is a really tough challenge but it's what I've always done in my career.

"I picked the challenge to come here and hopefully take us forward.

"That's got to be us all, the club, the board, the supporters all being together and bringing the right players in who can improve and develop the squad. I have every confidence that we can do that over the coming seasons."

Rodgers could look to fringe players for the match against the Dutch champions, although Rodgers insists he will not compromise on quality.

"Because of the situation we have with injuries and of course, with all the games we have after this game, it will give players the opportunity to play.

"By the time I reach January, I think a lot of the players in this squad will have had the opportunity to play games and play games through all the levels and then can be assessed from there.

"Whatever team we put out, we're putting a team out to always win at Celtic, there's no gifts or free games.

"Our attitude in the game is exactly the same as what it has been, and that's to look to go and win the game.

"We do that by playing our way and I think we showed at the weekend that once we change from that or divert from that we don't have the same qualities and it's not to or strength.

"Our strength is to go and play the game we want to play, we know we're playing against a good side but it's our last game at home and we want to do everything we can to give the supporters a performance and a result."

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda trained with the squad on Tuesday as they return from injury, but will not play any part in the game at Celtic Park.

Rodgers added: "They won't be involved tomorrow but they will hopefully be available for the weekend."

Reo Hatate was also out on the training field, although not taking part in the full session with his team-mates, after returning from Japan following the first part of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

"At this moment in time, we are thinking it will be into January. But he is doing very well. We just assess that as each day goes by."

