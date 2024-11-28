Champions League: Liverpool flying, Real Madrid and PSG floundering with three league phase games remaining

The inaugural Swiss-style Champions League format has already proved to be highly unpredictable.

But there are still three rounds of league phase matches to be played and no team's fate is yet set in stone.

To achieve automatic qualification into the round of 16, teams must find themselves within the top eight of the league phase table.

Those in ninth to 24th enter a round of two-legged play-offs in February, with the winners taking the other eight spots.

Teams that finish anywhere from 25th to 36th will be eliminated from this season's competition, with no access to the Europa League.

What are the dates for the final three league phase matches? Matchday six - December 10-11

Matchday seven - January 21-22 2025

Matchday eight - January 29 2025

Champions League league phase table in full

With that in mind, let's take a look at how the big hitters are faring in the competition...

Liverpool

Current position: 1st

Remaining fixtures: Girona (a), Lille (h), PSV (a)

Liverpool are not only floating on air in the Premier League and in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, they are outright leaders in the Champions League with a perfect record of five wins from five and just one goal conceded. To see them miss out on a top-eight spot from here seems as though it would be highly unlikely.

Arsenal

Current position: 7th

Remaining fixtures: Monaco (h), Dinamo Zagreb (h), Girona (a)

Arsenal's defensive record has been impeccable, too, but an opening draw against Atalanta and the 1-0 defeat away at Inter Milan in early November means they sit seventh only on goal difference and are far from assured of finishing in the top eight. However, their final two opponents currently sit 23rd and 30th in the league phase table.

Image: Arsenal's latest European outing saw them beat Sporting 5-1

Aston Villa

Current position: 9th

Remaining fixtures: RB Leipzig (a), Monaco (a), Celtic (h)

Aston Villa's first Champions League campaign in over 40 years has gone swimmingly so far and they even topped the league phase table after three games, having won all three without conceding. Like Arsenal, they sit inside the top 10, but form has dipped at the wrong time and Unai Emery's side have won just one of their last eight in all competitions.

Man City

Current position: 17th

Remaining fixtures: Juventus (a), Paris Saint-Germain (a), Club Brugge (h)

Are Man City in crisis? It's the question on everyone's lips at the moment, given Pep Guardiola's side have now gone six games without a win in all competitions. The latest came in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when they blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 at home to Feyenoord. The 2022/23 winners are two points off the top eight at the moment, but have time to claw their way back.

Celtic

Current position: 20th

Remaining fixtures: Dinamo Zagreb (a), Young Boys (h), Aston Villa (a)

Aside from the 7-1 thumping away at Borussia Dortmund in October, Celtic have more than held their own in the Champions League, with a draw against reigning Europa League champions Atalanta and a convincing win at home to RB Leipzig perhaps the most impressive of the bunch. Hopes of at least a top-24 finish are increasing by the week.

Barcelona

Current position: 3rd

Remaining fixtures: Borussia Dortmund (a), Benfica (a), Atalanta (h)

Barcelona are flying in both LaLiga and the Champions League - but what has been most eye-catching is just how many goals they are scoring. In just 19 games across those competitions, they have scored 60 goals (42 in LaLiga, 18 in Champions League), which has naturally put them top of the scoring charts in both. Hansi Flick's side are simply blowing teams away and, with 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski in such lethal form - he has 22 goals to his name already this term - it is hard to see them slowing down.

Image: Barcelona have scored 60 goals already this season - Robert Lewandowski has 22

Real Madrid

Current position: 24th

Remaining fixtures: Atalanta (a), Red Bull Salzburg (a), Brest (a)

The same cannot be said for Barcelona's old foes Real Madrid. It has been one of the biggest shocks of this season's tournament to see last season's winners lose not once but three times, most recently against Liverpool who are, arguably, the most in-form side in Europe right now. And with Atalanta and Brest both eyeing up a top-eight spot, it could get worse still in the New Year.

Image: Last season's winners Real Madrid are floundering near the bottom after three defeats

Borussia Dortmund

Current position: 4th

Remaining fixtures: Barcelona (h), Bologna (a), Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Borussia Dortmund's form in the Bundesliga this season has been consistently inconsistent - they have alternated between a win and a defeat in each of their last nine games at the time of writing - but the same cannot be said in the Champions League. Granted, aside from Real Madrid, Nuri Sahin's side could have faced tougher opposition, but they have asserted their dominance and got the job done each time, which has put them in a great position to finish in the top eight.

Image: Borussia Dortmund have put their inconsistent Bundesliga form to one side to challenge near the top

Bayern Munich

Current position: 13th

Remaining fixtures: Shakhtar Donetsk (a), Feyenoord (a), Slovan Bratislava (h)

When Bayern Munich's 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of fixtures set a new record for the Champions League's highest-scoring game, it seemed they would cruise through. Defeats away at Aston Villa and Barcelona, however, brought them right back down to Earth. The likelihood of a top-24 spot has since increased with professional 1-0 wins over Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain for the Bundesliga leaders.

Image: Harry Kane and his Bayern Munich team-mates sit 13th after five games

Paris Saint-Germain

Current position: 25th

Remaining fixtures: Red Bull Salzburg (a), Man City (h), Stuttgart (a)

While PSG have lost just twice in their last 46 Ligue 1 matches, last season's Champions League semi-finalists have struggled this term and are perhaps the competition's biggest underachievers. Only three teams have scored fewer than their tally of three and they have lost three of their last four after beating Girona 1-0 in the opening round of fixtures. They must make the most of matches against fellow strugglers Red Bull Salzburg and Stuttgart - and also hope for a bit of luck - to have any chance of avoiding early elimination.

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

When and where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025.