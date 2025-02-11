Man City 2-3 Real Madrid: John Stones describes 'anger and frustration' as City twice surrender lead in Champions League play-off

Defender John Stones spoke about an overwhelming feeling of "anger and frustration" in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, having twice surrendered a lead in the first leg of their knockout play-off tie.

Erling Haaland put City ahead in each half of a thrilling contest but the Champions League holders replied through Kylian Mbappe and substitute Brahim Diaz.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a game of numerous chances but it was England international Jude Bellingham who had the final say in stoppage time.

It is the fourth season in succession the sides have been paired in the knockout rounds, with the stage set for another epic clash in the return leg at the Bernabeu on February 19.

"I don't know how to put it into words straight away, it's so raw and frustrating for everyone," Stones said.

"We were in the game until so late and then it's two situations that happen and we concede. It's frustrating as a defender to come away with that result.

"It's a feeling of anger and frustration.

"We need to see games out better. The manager said we need to take accountability for what we do on the pitch, I think we do that. We need to step up when these bad moments happen.

"We had a great opportunity to go to the Bernabeu with a 2-1 lead. It's not done. We have to stay positive, which is difficult now.

"As the manager says we need to look at ourselves and take accountability."

Guardiola: We are not stable enough to handle pressure

Pep Guardiola, who named five centre-backs in his starting selection in an attempt to nullify Real's attacking threat, bemoaned "bad decision-making" as City twice made mistakes that led to goals.

Ederson was at fault for Diaz's leveller, while substitute Rico Lewis was culpable as Bellingham snatched a last-gasp winner.

Guardiola's side have failed to win any of their last four Champions League games in which they have scored first, and have now conceded 57 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season - already three more than the entirety of last term.

"Players take decisions in the moment, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't," Guardiola said.

"Today the composure to manage the situations we do not have, it's been many, many times. So reflect, think, and maybe in the future it's not going to happen. Be brave, and go forward for the next games.

"Today was tight. I'm quite honest with myself, today we have chances and play quite good with the ball, the association they had was higher than the past [games], but in the moments we should have the situation recovered we could not manage it. We arrive in the last minute with a good result and could not keep it.

"I've been here for many years and been part of an extraordinary team, an incredible machine, but in the moment I'm not able to give something to the team to manage these situations. That's the truth.

"Blame belongs to all of us, I do not have a problem to accept it does not work like it worked in the past. It would be easy to blame one player, that is ridiculous, it doesn't work. It's all of us, me first. The truth is that we are not stable enough in these moments."

Ballon d'Or banner gave me strength - Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior claimed he was fired up by Manchester City's fans' banner after playing a starring role in Real Madrid's dramatic victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The visiting side were greeted by a huge flag at the Etihad Stadium, poking fun at the Brazilian's runners-up finish to City midfielder Rodri in the voting for last year's Ballon d'Or award and Real's boycott of the ceremony.

The banner, which Guardiola claimed he did not see, displayed a huge picture of Rodri kissing his trophy alongside the message 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out' - a song title by City-supporting band Oasis.

Yet it was Real who had the last laugh as the banner backfired badly, with Vinicius enjoying a superb game as the Spaniards twice came from behind to win 3-2.

Vinicius told Movistar: "I saw it, I saw the banner. Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it."

'Man City have no chance of qualifying'

"It was a case of two glaring errors from Man City. The old Man City used to play a game of 90 to 95 minutes every week. They just can't seem to do it now.

"I don't know what it is, whether they just switch off or whether it is just an ageing team. The older you get, the more tired you get and if you get tired the more mistakes you make. They just seemed to switch off.

"They did really well for a lot of the game. Of course, they rode their luck at times as you do against a quality side like Real Madrid.

"But they will be so disappointed. We are not even in the middle of February yet and Man City are just playing for the FA Cup.

"I don't give them a chance in the second leg. I've seen enough in Real Madrid to know they can open up City like a knife through butter."