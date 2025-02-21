Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa discover opponents and route to final

Liverpool will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 while Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa take on Club Brugge.

Last-16 ties will take place on March 4 and 5 with the second legs played on March 11 and 12.

All three English sides are on the same side of the draw meaning Liverpool could face Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and then Arsenal in the semi-finals. Any English club hoping to reach the final may meet holders Real Madrid but they won't play Barcelona until the final.

Image: The route to the Champions League final

Liverpool finished top of the league phase while PSG qualified through the knockout play-offs with an astonishing 10-0 aggregate victory over Brest.

Arsenal made it through in third setting up a tie against PSV, who dumped out Juventus in the play-offs with a 3-1 second-leg victory to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Aston Villa snatched the final automatic qualification place and now face Club Brugge after they overcame Atalanta with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona

Round of 16: PSG

Quarter-final: Aston Villa or Club Brugge

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Round of 16: PSV

Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid

Semi-final: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Round of 16: Club Brugge

Quarter-final: Liverpool or PSG

Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid

Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan

Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12

March 4/5 and March 11/12 Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16

April 8/9 and April 15/16 Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7

April 29/30 and May 6/7 Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena

First legs

Feb 11: Brest 0-3 PSG

Feb 11: Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Feb 11: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid

Feb 11: Sporting Lisbon 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Feb 12: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta

Feb 12: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

Feb 12: Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan

Feb 12: Monaco 0-1 Benfica

Second legs

Feb 18: AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (agg 1-2)

Feb 18: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (agg 2-5)

Feb 18: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (agg 3-2)

Feb 18: Benfica 3-3 Monaco (agg 4-3)

Feb 19: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (agg 3-0)

Feb 19: PSG 7-0 Brest (agg 10-0)

Feb 19: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3)

Feb 19: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (agg 6-3)