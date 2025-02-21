Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa discover opponents and route to final
Liverpool to play Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League last 16; Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven; Aston Villa take on Club Brugge; Real Madrid to play rivals Atletico Madrid; last-16 ties take place on March 4/5 and March 11/12; final held at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31
Friday 21 February 2025 12:24, UK
Liverpool will play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 while Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa take on Club Brugge.
Last-16 ties will take place on March 4 and 5 with the second legs played on March 11 and 12.
All three English sides are on the same side of the draw meaning Liverpool could face Aston Villa in the quarter-finals and then Arsenal in the semi-finals. Any English club hoping to reach the final may meet holders Real Madrid but they won't play Barcelona until the final.
Liverpool finished top of the league phase while PSG qualified through the knockout play-offs with an astonishing 10-0 aggregate victory over Brest.
Arsenal made it through in third setting up a tie against PSV, who dumped out Juventus in the play-offs with a 3-1 second-leg victory to win 4-3 on aggregate.
Aston Villa snatched the final automatic qualification place and now face Club Brugge after they overcame Atalanta with a 5-2 aggregate victory.
Champions League last-16 draw
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Borussia Dortmund vs Lille
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Feyenoord vs Inter Milan
Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool
Benfica vs Barcelona
Liverpool's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: PSG
Quarter-final: Aston Villa or Club Brugge
Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Arsenal's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: PSV
Quarter-final: Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid
Semi-final: Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Aston Villa's route to the Champions League final
Round of 16: Club Brugge
Quarter-final: Liverpool or PSG
Semi-final: Arsenal, PSV, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid
Final: Benfica, Barcelona, Dortmund, Lille, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
When are the Champions League knockout rounds?
- Last 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12
- Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16
- Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7
- Final: May 31 at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Champions League knockout play-off results
First legs
Feb 11: Brest 0-3 PSG
Feb 11: Juventus 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Feb 11: Man City 2-3 Real Madrid
Feb 11: Sporting Lisbon 0-3 Borussia Dortmund
Feb 12: Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta
Feb 12: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich
Feb 12: Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan
Feb 12: Monaco 0-1 Benfica
Second legs
Feb 18: AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (agg 1-2)
Feb 18: Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (agg 2-5)
Feb 18: Bayern Munich 1-1 Celtic (agg 3-2)
Feb 18: Benfica 3-3 Monaco (agg 4-3)
Feb 19: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (agg 3-0)
Feb 19: PSG 7-0 Brest (agg 10-0)
Feb 19: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3)
Feb 19: Real Madrid 3-1 Man City (agg 6-3)