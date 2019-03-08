When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The Europa League is quickly heading towards the quarter-finals, but when is the draw? Who could play who? And when do we find out the semi-final ties?

The last-16 ties are halfway through after the first legs on Thursday, March 7, with the second legs set to decide this year's quarter-finalists on March 14.

Here, we take a look at when, where and how the draw will work...

When and where is the draw?

As with the Champions League, both the quarter-final and semi-final draws will be made the day after the conclusion of the last-16 ties on Friday, March 15 at 12pm GMT.

In an article on UEFA's official website, they also state: "A draw will be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons."

As ever, the draw will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How will it work?

It is a pretty simple process now - each of the teams will be drawn from one pot to form the ties and the first club drawn out will play the first game of their two-legged tie at home.

There will be no seedings or country protection - meaning teams from the same football association can play one another - and any other restrictions will be announced by UEFA before the draw.

Who will be in the hat?

Here are the results from each of the last-16 ties so far:

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Benfica

Sevilla 2-2 Slavia Prague

Rennes 3-1 Arsenal

Zenit 1-3 Villarreal

Chelsea 3-0 Dynamo Kiev

Napoli 3-0 RB Salzburg

Valencia 2-1 Krasnodar

Should Chelsea and Arsenal win their ties, they could play each other at the quarter-final stage.

How can I follow?

Key dates