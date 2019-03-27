When is the Europa League final?

All you need to know about the 2019 Europa League final...

When is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final, the 10th in its current format and 48th overall of Europe's second-tier competition, will take place on May 29, 2019.

Kick-off is at 8pm (BST), 9pm (CEST).

Where will it be held?

The Olympic Stadium in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2019 Europa League final.

The venue stadium has also played host to the 2015 European Games and the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in recent years.

Early hours in Azerbaijan Due to the four-hour time difference between the UK and Azerbaijan, the final will actually start at midnight and conclude in the early hours of May 30 local time.

Where can I follow the Europa League final?

You can follow all of the action on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com through our dedicated Europa League final live blog, which will feature the best build-up, commentary and reaction from Baku.

Who will be in the final?

There's a chance Arsenal and Chelsea could meet in the Europa League final, though the other six quarter-finalists - Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt, Napoli, Slavia Prague, Valencia and Villarreal - will have other ideas.

Atletico Madrid beat Marseille in last season's Europa League final in Lyon

What's the deal with tickets?

37,500 seats in the 64,000-capacity Olympic Stadium have been reserved for supporters of the two finalists and a ballot for fans worldwide, but UEFA are yet to confirm the precise allocation each club will receive.

The remaining 26,500 tickets will "be allocated to the local organising committee, national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality programme", the governing body have revealed.

Will VAR be in use?

Unlike this season's Champions League knockout stage, the Europa League has yet to see the introduction of Video Assistant Referee.

But UEFA have confirmed that the technology will not be in use for this season's final in Baku.