Arsenal 'showed no mercy' against us, says Standard Liege boss

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his second goal against Standard Liege in October

Standard Liege manager Michel Preud'homme says he is wary of the threat Arsenal pose ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Preud'homme says Arsenal showed "no mercy" when they faced the Belgian side in the reverse fixture.

The Gunners ran out 4-0 winners in October at the Emirates, scoring three in the first 22 minutes, with goals from Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos and a brace for teenager Gabriel Martinelli.

Liege host the London side in their final game in Group F, with only a win giving them a chance of progressing to the next stage as they sit two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt and three behind leaders Arsenal.

Michael Preud'homme's side have kept a 100 per cent record at home in the Europa League

"It's of course a big club and we are very proud to play against them," said Preud'homme.

"They had no mercy with us in the first leg, I hope that we can, at home, also show why we were in Europa League group. And for them even if they lose with 3-1 it's not bad, for us it can be good."

Liege have a 100 per cent record at home in the Europa League, beating both Guimaraes and Frankfurt. But even a win against Arsenal may not be enough if Frankfurt pick up a victory themselves.

"We fight all year, not just us, Belgian football in general, we fight to be in the Champions League," added Preud'homme.

"We fight to be in Europa League. We say we must play in Europe and so on but then often we end up frustrated because maybe we don't have the means that other countries have.

"I always want to bring my team to learn, create accomplishments of course, because it is an accomplishment when we beat teams like that. If we manage to beat Arsenal it will be an accomplishment.

"Just as we beat Frankfurt that was an accomplishment as well, considering the means available on both sides."