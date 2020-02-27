Europa League last-16 draw: All you need to know

Rangers have reached the Europa League last 16

The draw for the Europa League round of 16 takes place on Friday, with three British clubs in the pot.

Arsenal and Celtic failed to progress after agonising defeats on Thursday but Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers progressed and now await their last-16 opponents...

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League takes place on Friday in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 12pm, UK time. You can follow it on Sky Sports News and with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app.

Who will be in the draw?

Manchester United thrashed Club Brugge to progress

Fifteen teams have advanced to the last-16 stage but one tie has yet to be played.

The second leg between Eintracht Frankfurt - 4-1 up - and Salzburg was postponed on Thursday due to stormy weather and will now be played at 5pm on Friday.

Rangers (SCO)

Wolves (ENG)

Basel (SUI)

Roma (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Lask (AUT)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Manchester United (ENG)

Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Olympiakos (GRE)

How does the draw work?

Wolves are through to the last 16 after beating Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate

The round of 32 draw in December was a rather complicated affair involving seeded teams, Europa League group winners and those sides entering the competition having finished third in their respective Champions League groups.

Clubs from the same nation were unable to face each other - but those restrictions and seedings are stripped away at the last-16 stage.

In essence, any team can provisionally be drawn against one of their other 15 remaining sides (save for any restrictions announced ahead of the draw). That means there could be a Scottish Premiership-Premier League showdown.

When are the last-16 ties?

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday March 12, with the second legs to be held a week later on March 19. The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on March 20.

The 2020 Europa League final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday May 27.