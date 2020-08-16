Sevilla vs Man Utd player ratings

Luuk De Jong's winner sent Sevilla into the Europa League final at the expense of Manchester United

Who stole the headlines and who was below-par as Sevilla beat Manchester United to reach the Europa League final?

United found themselves on the losing side for a third semi-final in a row this season with a 2-1 defeat in Germany, as goals from Suso and Luuk De Jong completed the turnaround after Bruno Fernandes' early penalty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were made to rue a string of missed chances in either half - so who were the star performers on either side, and who gets the blame for United's tough night?

Sevilla

Yassine Bounou - 8

Produced a string of fine saves in either half to keep Sevilla in the game, predominantly against Anthony Martial. Without him, there would have been little chance of Luuk De Jong's late winner.

Jesus Navas - 7

Dealt with Marcus Rashford relatively well and supported Suso well - belying his 34 years of age against his former rival club.

Joules Kounde - 6

Struggled with Anthony Martial, especially shortly after the break, and allowed the Frenchman to get away a number of efforts, but improved in the final half hour.

Diego Carlos - 5

Perhaps unlucky to concede a first-half penalty but was always taking a major risk sliding in on Rashford inside the box.

Sergio Reguilon - 7

Sergio Reguilon gave Aaron Wan-Bissaka a torrid time down the Manchester United right

Showed why he is in demand when he returns to parent club Real Madrid this summer. Showed superb attacking instincts to give Aaron Wan-Bissaka all sorts of trouble, and

Fernando - 6

Did not always get a handle on Manchester United dangerman Bruno Fernandes but made a vital block on a Rashford effort minutes after half-time, which may well have saved his side a goal.

Ever Banega - 8

Masterful, as expected. Made everything look easy with and without the ball. Gave the ball away in a dangerous area once after half-time, but was otherwise insightful, tidy and classy in his play.

Lucas Ocampos - 7

Another to give Wan-Bissaka a torrid time down the United right. Played Reguilon in for Sevilla's equaliser and unfortunate to be forced off by injury after the break.

Suso - 7

Suso celebrates scoring for Sevilla against Man Utd

The right man in the right place to pull Sevilla level, with the ex-Liverpool man getting one over his old rival side. Alongisde Navas down the right, made life very difficult for Williams.

Joan Jordan - 7

Set up Ocampos for a first-half chance and was tidy in behind Youssef El-Nesri before being substituted late on. May have liked to have a little more impact in the final third.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 6

A pretty quiet game before he became Sevilla's first man to be withdrawn of the night. Did not see too much of the ball on the night.

Substitutes

Munir (for Ocampos, 56) - 6

Busy off the bench without matching Ocampos' quality.

Luuk de Jong (for En-Nesyri, 56) - 7

Provided the moment which took Sevilla into the final, but was left breathing a sigh of relief late on when he gave the ball away lazily with United looking for an equaliser.

Franco Vazquez (for Suso, 75) - 6

Came on for the final 15 minutes but had little time to make a significant impact.

Nemanja Gudelj (for Suso, 87) - N/A

Manchester United

David De Gea - 6

Made a couple of smart first-half saves and was left exposed by his defence for both close-range goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Never got to grips with the pace and intensity of Reguilon or Ocampos, and totally switched off for De Jong's late winner. Had no clue where the striker was, and paid for it.

Harry Maguire - 6

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof argue after Sevilla's winner

Dealt well enough with El-Nesyri before he went off, but played his part failing to stop the crosses for both goals.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Like Wan-Bissaka, totally lost De Jong for the second goal and like Maguire, failed to stop the cross for Suso's equaliser.

Brandon Williams - 6

Considering he was dealing with Navas and Suso doubling up on him for much of the game, dealt with both moderately well, until he was beaten too easily for the cross leading to De Jong's winner.

Paul Pogba - 6

Looked impressive at times in midfield but when United dropped their level in the last half-hour, struggled to keep up his own performance.

Fred - 6

Started brightly and had plenty of energy in midfield before half-time, driving forward and going close after one run, but faded after the break.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

The man who deserved to be on the winning side. Showed what he has provided to Manchester United since signing in January with some incisive passing, and had his team-mates made the most of it, he would have had a shout of man of the match.

Mason Greenwood - 6

Did not find life easy up against Reguilon, but did manage two efforts after half-time when wriggling clear. Sadly, like his team-mates on the night, could not find a way to beat Bounou.

Anthony Martial - 5

Had the opportunity to be the hero - but ended up the villian after missing a string of opportunities after half-time. Did not learn his lesson against an inspired Bounou and Manchester United paid the ultimate price for it.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Provided a little more quality than his forward team-mate Martial off the left, and was unlucky with one first-half effort, but still was far from at his best.

Substitutes

Dan James (for Wan-Bissaka, 87) - N/A

Juan Mata (for Rashford, 87) - N/A

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (for Williams, 87) - N/A

Odion Ighalo (for Greenwood, 90+3) - N/A