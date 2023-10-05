Europa League state of play: Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Rangers latest

The Europa League returns this week and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and schedule...

The group stages kicked off a fortnight ago, with West Ham beating Backa Topola 3-1, Brighton losing 3-2 to AEK Athens, Rangers edging Real Betis 1-0 and Liverpool winning 3-1 at Linz ASK.

The key moments in those games included Mohammed Kudus scoring his first goal for West Ham in a comeback win at the London Stadium, Joao Pedro scored twice from the penalty spot for Brighton but AEK Athens midfielder Ezequiel Ponce earned his side all three points with an 84th-minute winner.

Abdallah Sima, on loan from Brighton, poked home Rangers' winner midway through the second half, in what proved to be Michael Beale's last European game in charge before being sacked earlier this week, while Liverpool were the comeback kings once again after conceding early - with goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

This week, West Ham travel to Freiburg, Marseille host Brighton, Rangers visit Aris Limassol and Liverpool play Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

The Europa Conference also returns with Aston Villa and Aberdeen hoping to bounce back from opening-round defeats by Legia Warsaw and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

So for starters, how do things stand across all the Europa League groups?

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Europa Conference League

Aston Villa got off to a bad start in their Europa Conference League campaign after losing 3-2 to Legia Warsaw, while Aberdeen also suffered a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt.

This week, Villa host Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar and Aberdeen face Finnish champions HJK Helsinki at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Group E

Group G