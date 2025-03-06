Jose Mourinho says Fenerbahce's 3-1 loss to Rangers a 'good result' and insists Europa League tie not over

Jose Mourinho has described Fenerbahce's shock 3-1 Europa League loss to Rangers as "a good result" but insisted their last-16 encounter is not over.

Vaclav Cerny's double after Cyriel Dessers' opener gave Rangers another famous European victory as Fenerbahce's 18-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

Rangers and interim boss Barry Ferguson have a two-goal advantage to bring back to Ibrox for next week's second leg.

Mourinho bemoaned an abject display from his team, but still believes his side have everything to play for in Glasgow.

"We were very bad everywhere. I think it's not fair to say we were very bad in defence, because we were very bad everywhere," Mourinho said.

"Maybe you laugh, but for me it was a good result, because the way we performed the result could be bigger than this.

Image: Rangers' Cyriel Dessers celebrates his opener against Fenerbahce

"I know that Jack Butland made three fantastic saves. I know that there is, I think, a penalty, but to speak about the referee after this performance, I don't think it's ethical.

"The chances we had to score we didn't. The dynamic in midfield was not good. Defensively, we made incredible mistakes. We never controlled that.

"They defended a lot with the block very low, a good and dangerous counter-attack. So we deserve the punishment of this result.

"But if somebody later wants to ask me do I think it's over, no, I don't think it's over. There is 90 or 120 minutes to play.

"It's the only positive thing. And from this game, I don't take any positives. Everything went wrong.

Image: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho during the clash with Rangers

"The only thing I tell them is, don't celebrate too much. Because there is a second match. It's my only advice."

Ferguson refuses to get carried away

"There's no way that the tie is over. It was a great result for us tonight but it's only half time.

"I have huge respect for Jose as a manager, as I mentioned earlier on he's one of the best that's ever been and when you look at his team, he has got players that are really dangerous and can really affect games so there's no way that we think we're in the last eight.

"I would be an absolute idiot if I thought that because as I said, I've got respect.

Image: Jose Mourinho greeted Barry Ferguson before kick off

"I thought it was a really good performance from my team. They gave me everything that I asked for from the start of the week.

"We went a different way from what we're used to playing. They took a lot of information in. One thing I've got to give them is credit because they took every single thing that me and my coaching staff went over on the training ground.

"I thought tonight, at times, going forward, they looked a real threat. I thought defensively, the guys put their bodies on the line. Overall, it was a brilliant result.

"I said that to the players. We'll have a couple of days rest because they worked ever so hard tonight. Then we'll get back to work because it's a big game for us next Thursday."