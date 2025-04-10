Tottenham fall short of what they deserve as Man Utd stay unbeaten - Europa League and UEFA Conference League Hits & Misses

After a worrying start to the game and falling behind early on, you feared the worst for Spurs and Ange Postecoglou.

However, with the home crowd behind them, like their manager had called for before the game, they banded together and regained control of the fixture.

From the moment Porro's flick trickled into the back of the net, they were the better side. They deserved more from this one.

Image: Porro celebrates his backheel goal

Three chances struck the woodwork and other big opportunities for Brennan Johnson, who skied his effort over the bar, and the likes of both Son and Maddison being denied by Santos.

The tie is very much alive but winning in Frankfurt is no mean feat. Only three teams have done it this season.

Patrick Rowe

Playing in Europe brings the best out of Manchester United.

If not for some questionable Andre Onana goalkeeping, Ruben Amorim and his side would have been commended for a hard-fought victory away from home against stern opposition. However, despite Rayan Cherki denying United victory, they stay unbeaten in the competition they so desperately crave after a dismal domestic season.

Image: Should Man Utd win the second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim's side will set a new club record

With six wins and a fifth draw against Lyon, United are enjoying their longest unbeaten run within a single season in major European competition since they won the 2016-17 competition (also 11 up to and including the final).

Amorim has mentioned physicality as one of the reasons, but there seems to be a greater grasp of his tactical instructions when United have played in the Europa League, offering hope of what could still be achieved this season.

United will have the return leg at Old Trafford to set a new club European record. In maintaining that record Amorim will have dragged his side to a semi-final.

William Bitibiri

Barry Ferguson's decision to drop Jack Butland for Rangers' biggest game of the season was a brave move, but it was justified.

There have been few appearances for Liam Kelly since his move from Motherwell last summer but he proved he can step up when needed as he shone on his first Europa League appearance.

Image: Jack Butland rushed on to congratulate Liam Kelly (R) at full time

Rangers have conceded at least two goals in their last four games, but against Athletic Club they stood firm as they again did in Europe what they have struggled to do domestically.

Ibrox was loud, very loud and it felt more like a win for Rangers than a goalless draw.

They are in a strong position heading to Bilbao for the return leg, but they know a tough test will await them against a team determined to reach a final being played in their own stadium next month.

Alison Conroy

Enzo Maresca was criticised for his Chelsea line-up against Brentford but his changes paid off at Legia Warsaw.

Chelsea are all but through to the Conference League semi-finals, barring an almighty collapse at Stamford Bridge, and once again, Maresca used his squad to full effect in the competition.

Tyrique George capitalised on his start by scoring a first senior goal, Cole Palmer was given 45 minutes on his return from injury and his replacement at half-time, Noni Madueke, scored his first goals since his long absence.

Image: Chelsea's Tyrique George celebrates scoring against Legia Warsaw

It was an easy victory after a slow start, which has been somewhat of a theme in Europe for Chelsea. This was the fifth occasion on which they've failed to score in the first half.

Maresca said after their last-16 win over Copenhagen that they had planned for a strong second half and their improvement in this tie after the break was clear.

They are continuing to make light work of the Conference League as expected.

David Richardson