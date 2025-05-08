Ange Postecoglou says critics 'fearing' a Tottenham Europa League win

Ange Postecoglou hit out at Tottenham's critics, saying they are trying to diminish the team's achievements because they fear Spurs will win the Europa League.

Spurs beat Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate to set up an all-English final with Manchester United in Bilbao on May 21.

For both sides the final offers the chance to celebrate at the end of difficult seasons. Spurs and United are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League but would qualify for the Champions League with a Europa League triumph.

United boss Ruben Amorim said that would still not make his side's season a success but Postecoglou tore into his detractors when that quote was put to him and said it would be "massive" for Spurs to lift the trophy and end their 17-year wait for silverware.

"Why do I care what Manchester United think? Ask the Manchester United manager why he says that. I've said all along this is important," said Postecoglou.

"What's happening right now is people are fearing that. That it actually might happen. And let's see if we can tear it down and diminish it somehow by saying it's been a poor season and we don't deserve this or that and comparing us to Manchester United.

"Maybe if we'd had Manchester United's success I'd have a different view.

"But I came into this role...I could have been sitting here in fifth position and I guarantee the commentary would have been: 'That's great Ange but this club needs to win something.'

"Of course it's massive. You have to frame it against what this club has been through over the last 15-20 years, what the supporters have been through. Manchester United have got their own journey. Maybe if they go 15 years without winning something they'll change their own perspective as well."

Are Spurs and Man Utd in different situations? Ruben Amorim doesn't think so... Speaking after Man Utd beat Athletic Club to reach the Europa League final, United boss Ruben Amorim said: "The position of the coaches is quite similar. The context is different, but we are struggling, both of us. So I don't know what is going to happen. That is the good thing and the bad thing with this team, I never know."

When asked about a Europa League win also earning Spurs a place in the Champions League, Postecoglou said: "That's going to upset a lot of people, isn't it?

"There will be debates now raging. I've heard the latest one is that neither of us will be able to get a trophy if we win, just take a team photo because we're not worthy.

"Who cares if we're struggling in the league? Why is that important when...as if it's so easy to get to a final - then why doesn't everyone that finishes in the top three do it? It's a separate thing. It's got nothing to do with league form.

Image: Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou after his side beat Bodo/Glimt to reach the Europa League final

"We understand our league form hasn't been great. We understand the struggles we've had. A lot of them are because of the situation we've been in. But how that diminishes the achievement of getting to a final...

"This club and others have finished first, second or third in the Premier League and haven't made finals. I couldn't care less. I think both us and Manchester United have earned the right to be there. I think we've beaten teams who probably will be in the Champions League next year on our road to getting there.

"I'm looking forward to it, it should be a great game."

Spurs had just 31 per cent possession on Thursday night as they played a more conservative game to limit a Bodo/Glimt side which has an outstanding record on their home artificial pitch. The tactic paid off, with Spurs winning 2-0 on the night.

Asked if he was pleased with the way his team adapted their game, Postecoglou said: "I love winning. That's all I've done my whole career. People are dismissive of it, that's fine.

"I love winning and I love the way the boys clearly understood what we needed to do tonight."

Tottenham will face Man Utd in the Europa League final.

It takes place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday May 21; kick-off 8pm.