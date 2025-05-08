Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Spurs (Agg: 1-5): Tottenham book Europa League final place with Dominic Solanke and Pedro Porro goals

Tottenham will have the chance to end their 17-year trophy drought when they face Manchester United in the Europa League final after navigating a tricky trip to Bodo/Glimt and securing a 5-1 aggregate victory with a 2-0 win in Norway.

For an hour Spurs struggled on the artificial pitch inside the arctic circle but Dominic Solanke headed in against the run of play to ease the tension and when Pedro Porro's cross-shot dropped in soon after they knew they were Bilbao-bound for the May 21 final.

Lazio, Olympiacos and Porto are among the big-name sides to have lost at Bodo/Glimt this season but Ange Postecoglou's players passed the test. The Australian's run of securing silverware in his second year in charge of teams could now continue against a United side Spurs have beaten three times already this term.

Image: Dominic Solanke opened the scoring

When Bodo/Glimt pulled a goal back late on in the first leg, this fixture was laced with danger. Spurs had blown the same advantage in this competition at Dinamo Zagreb in 2021.

Tottenham player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (8), Porro (8), Romero (8), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (8), Bissouma (6), Bentancur (6), Kulusevski (6), Johnson (6), Solanke (8), Richarlison (7).



Subs: Tel (6), Sarr (6).



Player of the match:Cristian Romero.

There was an early warning when Ole Didrik Blomberg hit the side-netting for the hosts and aside from a well-saved Porro free-kick Spurs were offering little threat of their own. At the start of the second half, Destiny Udogie twice had to scramble the ball away from inside the six-yard box.

But Solanke pounced just as Bodo/Glimt were ramping up the pressure and Porro's freak second allowed the 400 travelling fans to enjoy the final 20 minutes and plot their way to the San Mames.

Team news Dominic Solanke was passed fit to start for Spurs, while Dejan Kulusevski came in for the injured James Maddison.

Athletic Club's hopes of featuring in the final in their own stadium are over - Man Utd won 4-1 at Old Trafford to wrap up their semi 7-1. But Spurs' dream to end their wait for silverware - and grab a valuable Champions League place at the same time - is on.

Postecoglou: Hopefully we can do something special

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou:

"I couldn't be prouder of the lads. We knew it was a difficult place to come, with the record they have here and the pitch. We deserved to go through and we're excited for the final.

"We have grown in maturity through the competition. You can see the lads are understanding what is required. We kept them to a minimum, the lads were focused on what we needed to do. We have used every player in the squad, we are used to adversity and overcoming that. They have handled it all really well.

"Who knows, hopefully we can do something special. We will keep doing what we're doing."

Analysis: Spurs were mentally where they needed to be

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis at Aspmyra Stadion:

"Tottenham refused to be drawn into the Bodo/Glimt narrative. Mentally they were where they needed to be.

"The home side weren't able to get on the front foot as they had promised and hoped - and on the rare occasions Bodo/Glimt found themselves running at pace into space Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero dealt with the threat.

"Richarlison and particularly Dominic Solanke ran some hard yards, Destiny Udogie saved his side early in the second half and Pedro Porro will remember his finish for years to come.

"Bravo to Guglielmo Vicario too, he set his stall out as early as the sixth minute, taking his time with his kick to the annoyance of those in yellow and black and was eventually booked.

"It was a thoroughly professional performance away in Europe again. It's not a night to ask why they haven't managed to do that in the league this season, it's a night for congratulating Postecoglou and his team who are heading for a Europa League final in Bilbao."

Solanke: One more game to go!

Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke speaking to TNT Sports:

"It's been a long season and it's the business end now. One more game to go! Hopefully, we can do it. We knew it would be difficult and they started well. We wanted to get the first goal. When we did, it was good to see it out from there.

"The fans were incredible. We are delighted to give the fans who have travelled what they deserved."

Manchester United await in the Europa League final.

It takes place at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday May 21; kick-off 8pm.