Coronavirus: England and Scotland internationals make NHS donations

England and Scotland internationals have made donations to the NHS

The England and Scotland national sides have made substantial donations to the NHS as both countries continue the fight against coronavirus.

England's men's team have made what is described as a "significant donation", using match fees dating back to September 2018. That batch of funds covers a total of 16 matches.

The move by the England team, which was instigated and orchestrated by the squad, comes in conjunction with the #PlayersTogether movement involving Premier League players, and will go towards NHS Charities Together.

A players' fund already exists to support a selection of good causes, with a portion now steered directly towards the under-pressure health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

An England statement read: "Following positive discussions with The FA, the England senior men's squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

0:42 The Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, Ellie Orton, said last month she is not surprised by the generosity shown by Premier League players, after they launched a fund to aid the coronavirus fight The Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, Ellie Orton, said last month she is not surprised by the generosity shown by Premier League players, after they launched a fund to aid the coronavirus fight

"This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018. We are also grateful to The FA for committing their support to the #PlayersTogether initiative for the foreseeable future by helping to raise awareness and funds to assist throughout the fight against COVID-19 and beyond.

"This is in addition to the senior women's squad's commitment to #PlayersTogether as we stand united as England players behind the nation during this crisis and our collective prayers and thoughts remain with all those affected."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is inspired by the selflessness of NHS staff

Scotland's men's and women's national teams have also teamed up to make a substantial donation to NHS Charities Together to support frontline workers across Scotland and the UK.

Captains Andy Robertson and Rachel Corsie have joined forces to recognise the efforts of nurses, doctors, medical, volunteers, and support staff who are working hard to keep the nation safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool full-back Robertson said: "We have all been at home, taking the advice of medical advisers and watching the news that highlights the heroic efforts of our NHS. We have all been inspired by the selflessness of nurses, doctors and all healthcare workers on the frontline - it only reinforces how vital the NHS is to our country and how we must cherish and protect this institution.

Rachel Corsie says Scotland's Women are proud to play their part in supporting the NHS

"Throughout the squad, we have players with friends and family members involved in the NHS, so when the idea was floated around the WhatsApp group chat, it was a no-brainer and unanimously the right thing to do. Rachel and the women's national team were having similar conversations and I am proud that we can demonstrate our solidarity with the wonderful NHS staff in Scotland and across the UK. On behalf of the men's national team, I say 'thank you' to you all."

Corsie added: "While I have been in lockdown across the Atlantic in Utah, and despite the essential social distancing measures in place across the world, COVID-19 has made us connect with our friends, family and team-mates. In those daily conversations back home, the heroism of the NHS is a constant theme and it should not be taken for granted.

"Like Andy and the men's team, we realised that any money that was due to us through the privilege of playing for our country would be better put together and used to help the country's fight against COVID-19 and especially to support the incredible efforts of our NHS staff at the front line and those supporting them. On behalf of the women's national team, we are proud to contribute in our own small way and proud of our NHS in Scotland."