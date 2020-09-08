Denmark 0-0 England: Player ratings as Gareth Southgate gives four international debuts

Conor Coady made his debut for England against Denmark

After a complicated build-up, England played out an uneventful 0-0 draw with Denmark in Copenhagen as points were shared in this Nations League contest.

Gareth Southgate gave starting debuts to Wolves' Conor Coady and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips, while Jack Grealish and Ainsley Maitland-Niles made their their international bows from the bench.

But there was little drama on the pitch itself with England's best chance falling to captain Harry Kane in stoppage time. This time there was to be no repeat of the late winner against Iceland on Saturday.

Find out how Southgate's men fared here...

Jordan Pickford - 7

Many had expected Nick Pope to be given an opportunity in Copenhagen but Pickford retained the jersey and there could be no criticism of his performance against the Danes. Kicked well and produced the one quality save of the first half to deny Kasper Dolberg.

Joe Gomez - 6

After his late error against Iceland jeopardised England's victory at the weekend, Gomez responded with a much improved defensive performance here. His distribution was perhaps a little cautious, with more expected from his link-up play with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but did the most important part of his job well on this occasion.

Conor Coady - 7

Typically vocal even on his England debut, the Wolves captain took up a familiar role at the heart of a back three and played several promising long passes in the early moments of the match. Those stopped as it wore on but this was a composed performance by Coady.

Eric Dier - 6

Back in defence but not quite where he would like to be - deployed instead on the left of a three-man defence. Saw plenty of the ball without penetrating often and was caught out defensively by former Spurs colleague Christian Eriksen for the best chance of the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

The wing-back role was thought likely to suit him by freeing him up to do what he does best, but the Liverpool man was unable to get much going down the right side. The deeper starting position might be the more effective way of getting the best from him, after all.

Kalvin Phillips - 5

An uncomfortable debut early on, chasing the ball out of possession and losing it too often on the brief occasions when he had it. But improved with his passing and actually finished the first half having made the most tackles and most interceptions of anyone on the pitch. Was substituted with a quarter of an hour remaining after a stronger second half.

Declan Rice - 5

Debate continues about his best position and the fears about his inability to play in tight areas in midfield are unlikely to go away after this performance. Rice struggled to receive passes and when he did he was not able to play passes through the lines to progress play. Appeared to make a conscious effort to look forward more after the interval.

Kieran Trippier - 6

With Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw unavailable, Trippier continued to be asked to play out of position on the left, operating further forward at wing-back this time. It robbed England of some attacking threat on that side even as the Atletico Madrid man foraged away - producing one fine cross with his right boot that Harry Kane was unable to finish.

Jadon Sancho - 5

Sancho departed on the hour mark having completed 100 per cent of his attempted passes but the fact there were only 19 of them showed how little of the ball that he saw. Briefly livened up proceedings when switching to the left flank but this was a quiet night for him.

Harry Kane - 5

Stayed high at first but received so little service began to drop deeper to little effect with his biggest contribution in the first half being a good defensive header from a Denmark corner. Found more space in the second half and had England's best chance when rounding Schmeichel in stoppage time only to see his shot cleared off the line.

Raheem Sterling - 5

England's match-winner in Iceland did not have much support, appearing isolated for long periods. Sterling did test Kasper Schmeichel with a long-range effort in the second half and almost but Kane through on goal too but not much came off for him.

SUBS

Mason Mount - 6

Although Mount's introduction did not appear to be a dramatically attacking substitution given that he came on for Sancho, his arrival coincided with a much improved performance from Southgate's side. Dropped deeper into midfield when Jack Grealish came on for his England debut.

Jack Grealish - 6

The Aston Villa captain's long-awaited international bow came late on in Copenhagen and he did not look fazed in the least. One threatening run at the Denmark defence from the left flank was the highlight of an encouraging cameo performance from Grealish.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - n/a

Southgate's final substitution saw him award a debut to Arsenal's Maitland-Niles. The adaptable youngster came on for Alexander-Arnold at right wing-back in the closing stages.

What's next?

England host Wales in an international friendly on October 8 at 8pm before taking on Belgium at Wembley in the Nations League on October 11 (kick-off is at 5pm).

Gareth Southgate's men then host Denmark at 7.45pm on Wednesday October 14.