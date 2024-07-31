Steve McClaren leaves Man Utd to be appointed new Jamaica head coach on two-year deal

Jamaica have appointed Steve McClaren as head coach on a two-year deal.

The Reggae Boyz have been without a manager since Heimir Hallgrimsson, who has since joined Republic of Ireland, left earlier this month after a disappointing Copa America.

The Jamaica Football Federation has been assessing candidates, with the likes of Steve Bruce and Dwight Yorke linked to the role, in recent weeks, but former England boss McClaren, whose last managerial role was at QPR five years ago, will now leave his role as a coach at Manchester United to try and guide Jamaica to the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico.

We are truly elated to announce the appointment of Mr. McClaren as head coach of the Reggae Boyz. We are confident we made the right decision and we are looking forward to him guiding out nation towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"I am extremely proud and excited to take up the position ofhead coach for The Jamaica Men's National Team," McClaren said.

"Although the opportunity has come somewhat unexpectedly I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.

"Prior to returning to Manchester United for a second spell, I spent time at FIFA as a Technical Advisor on their Global Eco Analysis project. Jamaica was one of the teams I worked with and I quickly came to realise the potential the country possessed. In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead.

"The target for Jamaica is to qualify for a place at the World Cup, hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026. This is a challenge that we as a team will strive to deliver during the upcoming qualifying campaign."

McClaren returned Man Utd in 2022 to form part of Erik ten Hag's backroom team having previously worked with the Dutchman during his time coaching FC Twente.

The 63-year-old did not go on United's pre-season US tour as he recovers from foot surgery, instead working with players at Carrington.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have coming in as part of a reboot of Ten Hag's coaching team this summer.

McClaren said of his departure from United: "Finally I wish to say a huge thank you to everyone at Manchester United for their friendship help and support during the past two years.

"I am delighted to have played my part in helping Erik deliver two trophies to the club and for my final game to have been our FA Cup victory over Manchester City, there can be no better note on which to end. I have no doubt the foundations that are in place at Manchester United will see the club challenging again soon for all the major trophies."

McClaren's first assignment with Jamaica will be on September 6 against Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.