Harry Kane rested, Eric Dier to captain England vs Switzerland

Harry Kane has started 61 games in all competitions since the start of last season

Harry Kane will be rested by England manager Gareth Southgate for Tuesday's Sky Live friendly with Switzerland, according to Sky sources.

It is also understood that Spurs team-mate Eric Dier will be handed the captain's armband for the first-ever Kick It Out International, which is being played at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

England vs Switzerland Live on

Jack Butland, James Tarkowski, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Danny Welbeck all look set to start.

Kane played 573 minutes at the World Cup this summer, picking up six goals and the Golden Boot along the way, and has started 61 matches in all competitions since the beginning of last season.

Eric Dier is expected to skipper England in the first-ever Kick It Out International

Defeat against Switzerland would see England lose four games in a row for the first time but the non-competitive outing in Leicester represents a chance for Southgate to hand the 25-year-old striker a well-earned breather.

As many as nine changes are expected from the side which started the 2-1 Nations League defeat by Spain.

Southgate said: "Harry falls in the category in which we have several players where we have to watch how much they play.

"It was a short break with no pre-season and everybody was back earlier than I am sure everybody would have expected for club matches, although that is entirely understandable.

1:26 Gareth Southgate looks set to make big changes despite losing three games in a row Gareth Southgate looks set to make big changes despite losing three games in a row

"We talked a bit after the World Cup about the demands of the modern player. Everybody has got to play a part in that but the clubs own the player and they have got to do the right thing for themselves.

"Normally we have not got opposing objectives and the clubs would be holding their breath and hiding behind their sofas watching our teams go out.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

"But this is one of those occasions where what we want to look at with our squad ties in with doing the right thing with the players for our long-term benefit. So I thought this is a good opportunity to do it."

England will be desperate to find attacking alternatives in the long term. While Kane has racked up 14 goals in 14 appearances under Southgate, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has stepped down from international duty.

1:13 Southgate reflects on Dele Alli's progress for England and gives the latest on Luke Shaw's recovery Southgate reflects on Dele Alli's progress for England and gives the latest on Luke Shaw's recovery

"There aren't many English strikers playing," Southgate added. "There's obviously some older ones who have good goalscoring records at club level but I'm not sure that's necessarily the route we want to go down.

"We're hopeful that a couple of the younger ones will start to get games and develop. I still have a lot of faith in the likes of (Liverpool's Dominic) Solanke in particular, who I think has been outstanding at every age level.

"But I can't rule out anybody because if people play well, it would be foolish to ignore them."

Watch England v Switzerland live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Tuesday.